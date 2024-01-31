During a Jan. 30 interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Emmy Award–winning actor Elisabeth Moss announced that she’s pregnant with her first child. The Handmaid’s Tale star wore a black dress revealing a prominent baby bump.

Instead of congratulating her off the bat, Kimmel voiced his suspicions to Moss. “Are you pregnant, or just an incredibly committed method actor?” he asked. “A little bit of both,” she responded, laughing.

She talked about how excited she is to welcome her first child, and that her pregnancy journey so far has been “not bad, actually.” She added, “I’ve been really lucky. It’s been going really well.”

Moss didn’t offer additional details on the pregnancy, including a due date.

Moss arrives on set at Jimmy Kimmel Live. RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

She asked Kimmel if he had any tips for the big day, and he said the best advice came from Bill Murray: Bring some unexpected things to the delivery room.

“He said bring Christmas lights to hang up, a nightlight, music... and battery-powered candles,” Kimmel said. “And he’s right, because the lighting is terrible in the room. It’s Walmart-style lighting for this blessed event that’s going to happen, and you don’t want that.”

Moss seemed to take the advice to heart. “I think that’s a really good list. I like that,” she said.

Moss Keeps Her Personal Life Private

Amid Hollywood scrutiny, the actor has managed to keep her dating life relatively private. In a 2019 interview with Marie Claire, she revealed that she was dating someone new, but wouldn’t give any details besides that he attends Toronto Raptors and Maple Leafs games with her.

“I go with a special someone who also likes the Raptors and the Leafs. He shall remain nameless,” she said.

Previously, she married Fred Armisen in 2009, whom she met while appearing in a 2008 Saturday Night Live episode. They got divorced the following year.

Moss and Armisen at the 2009 Emmy Awards. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Since then, both Moss and Armisen have talked about the relationship, with Armisen calling himself “a terrible husband.” Moss agreed in a 2014 interview with Vulture.

“Looking back, I feel like I was really young, and at the time I didn’t think that I was that young,” she told the outlet. “It was extremely traumatic and awful and horrible. At the same time, it turned out for the best. I’m glad that it didn’t happen when I was 50. I’m glad I didn’t have kids. And I got that out of the way. Like, that’s probably not going to happen again.”

While filming her BBC series Top of the Lake in 2012, she met Australian cinematographer Adam Arkapaw. The two dated for three years before splitting in 2015.