Ellie Simmonds Felt She “Could Do Anything” Thanks To Her Supportive Parents

BBC One’s Ellie Simmonds: A World Without Dwarfism sees the decorated Paralympian swimmer explore the ramifications of a new drug called vorsoritide, developed to treat children with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism. Having achondroplasia herself, Simmonds meets parents and children in the UK and the U.S. who use the drugs to learn about their experiences.

Since retiring from sport in 2021, Simmonds continues to make waves outside the Paralympic sphere. But outside of her many professional triumphs, what do we know about the celebrated athlete? You may find yourself wondering if Simmonds has a partner, but it appears as though she is happily single.

As such, Simmonds is seemingly more comfortable talking about the love she has for her family rather than her personal love life. As the youngest of five, Simmonds is very close to her family. While there are more than 20 years between them – her eldest siblings are in their 30s and 40s — they try to do family activities together as often as possible. As for the sibling she’s closest to, that honour goes to sister Kate. She’s five years older than Simmonds and also has achondroplasia.

Growing up, her parents were super encouraging. “I’ve always been aware of being shorter, but I felt as if I could do anything,” Simmonds told The Guardian. “I don’t remember my mum and dad telling me anything, and they certainly didn’t make any special allowances for Katie and me. They said if I wanted to achieve something, I shouldn’t let it stop me.”

She added: “They were pretty easygoing. I think it’s important for parents who think they have talent on their hands to be supportive without being pushy.”

Simmonds also hangs out with her fellow Paralympians, including Eleanor Robinson. In fact, Simmonds was Robinson’s leading source of inspiration for wanting to join Team GB. Commenting on an Instagram post that Robinson wrote in honour of the Paralympian following her retirement, Simmonds recalled the “endless laughs” they’d had together at the Paralympics. “Thanks for being a great team mate and also having that honour to watch you smash it and pave the way for all the athletes too,” she said.