Elon Musk’s $8 Twitter Verification Plan Is Good, Actually

On Nov. 1, new Twitter CEO Elon Musk floated the idea of users retaining or acquiring their blue checkmarks for $8 per month. He claims the new proposal will help Twitter “pay the bills,” which really seems more like his problem than ours. Outrage immediately followed his announcement, with hordes of people claiming they’d quit the website if such a plan came to fruition. I think they’re misguided.

For one thing, blue checkmarks aren’t well distributed as is. They’ve been given out to anyone who had a byline in any publication before 2015. For another, I believe there are important benefits to this charge, including: