Emily Cooper Likely Spends This Eye-Watering Amount On Clothes

On Emily in Paris, Lily Collins’ character is living her Parisian fantasy at all costs, even though it’s likely pricier than what she can afford. Whether she’s going to a marketing meeting at Savior or enjoying a croissant at a cafe, Emily Cooper seems to be decked out in designer, with Prada, Valentino, and Christian Louboutin taking up major space in her closet. While she works a lot, she also eats out and parties just as much, which isn’t cheap in Paris.

Since the Netflix series first premiered in 2020, viewers have lived vicariously through Emily, while also questioning how in the world she can afford her lifestyle. It turns out she may not be able to, but she’s making it happen anyway.

Estimating Emily’s Salary

Cooper’s salary as a marketing executive depends on who you talk to — and also varies based on location. GlassDoor estimates that the average income of Emily’s job in Paris could be anywhere between €38,000 to €61,000 a year (41,000-67,000 in U.S. dollars). NewCasinos gives a more exact estimate of €45,251, or almost $50,000 in the U.S., which falls within that range.

But assuming that Emily’s salary is at the higher end of those numbers, it’s still not enough to support her well-documented spending habits.

Netflix

Emily’s salary would easily cover her rent — which The Dipp estimates to be a modest €1,650 a month ($1,800 in U.S. currency) — and typical bills like groceries, electricity, and transportation. If she splits rent with her roommate, Mindy (Ashley Park), then that cost would be slashed in half, giving her even more money to spend freely.

However, it still doesn’t explain all of the designer items that Emily wears. NewCasinos estimates that she spends around $76,795 annually on her wardrobe alone, which is well above her estimated paycheck.

What Could That Mean For Her Net Worth?

Stephanie Branchu/Netflix

Given that she’s only been at Savoir for a few years now, and it’s unknown how long she was at their parent company, The Gilbert Group, before moving to France, her total earnings wouldn’t be particularly high. Additionally, since Emily rents her Parisian pad, she doesn’t have any real estate to her name (at least that the audience knows of).

If her salary and spending patterns hold true, Emily’s net worth could be in the negatives, if she’s been using credit cards to pay for her luxury items. However, working at Savoir does provide a good amount of fashion connections. If Emily is borrowing clothes or getting them for free as job perks, she may have a little money secretly saved up.

Assuming this covers her wardrobe, it’s likely that Emily’s net worth still wouldn’t be higher than $100,000 — and that’s only if she saved roughly a third or half of her yearly earnings. If you wanted to truly enjoy living in Paris, is that realistic? It’s a good thing that Emily in Paris isn’t a reality show.