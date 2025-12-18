Even with access to all the pain au chocolat a girl could dream of, Emily Cooper is conflicted by her expat identity in Emily in Paris Season 5 (streaming now). After a rocky return from Rome to Agence Grateau’s flagship office, she cheers up when she meets Jake, a consular officer with the U.S. Embassy in Paris who introduces her to a very delicious workplace perk: a special canteen chock-full of familiar foods from home.

In a sweet scene set to the national anthem — that is, “Party in the USA” by Miley Cyrus — Emily and Jake load up on as many American sweets, breakfast foods, and snacks their arms can carry. “Paris has been pretty hard on me lately, so I just needed a taste of home,” Emily admits as the pair digs into their stockpile of goodies.

“Anytime you’re feeling it, you know where to find me,” says a reassuring Jake.

It’s an adorable moment — and a much-needed reminder for Emily that there are still lovely men outside of her ever-evolving European love triangle. But does such a canteen really exist? Short answer: Yes, kind of! But contrary to Jake’s kind offer, it’s not exactly open to any homesick expat craving some comfort food.

The Truth Behind Emily’s Foodie Field Trip

As Emily in Paris creator Darren Star tells Bustle, the team absolutely based the snack-filled store on an actual place. “Oh, it’s real,” he says. “We do our research.”

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix

Indeed, a source familiar with the embassy says there is an on-site employee association store — though Emily in Paris didn’t actually film there. The small commissary offers American staples and is a convenient place for embassy employees to satisfy their cravings for home, which can be especially strong during holidays, as Emily experiences firsthand on the Fourth of July. (Speaking of which, while Emily gets her cornhole on at the embassy’s elevated backyard BBQ, our source says real embassy events tend to be a bit more formal.)

While it’s fun to imagine stepping into Emily’s shoes, it’s important to note that the embassy is a secure government building, and its employee association store is for just that — employees. So, this is one stop you can’t add to your Emily in Paris itinerary as a tourist.

However, should you ever need assistance while abroad, consular officers like Jake are absolutely a real resource you can turn to for travel emergencies — ranging from passport problems to legal concerns. Visit the official embassy website to learn more.