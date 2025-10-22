With less than two months to go till Emily in Paris Season 5 debuts, Netflix has dropped an official teaser and new episodic photos. The promo materials lean heavily into the big change of the season: Emily’s relocation to Rome. Paris is noticeably absent from the teaser, and so is Emily’s longtime love interest Gabriel.

Emily In Rome

The one-minute teaser, released on Oct. 22, shows just how enamored Emily (Lily Collins) is with both her new home base and boyfriend. The first half features voice-over from Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini) as he seems to pitch an ad. “We start on a beautiful woman,” he says. “She’s joined by a man. It’s clear they know each other. Unable to keep their hands off each other, eventually sharing a kiss.” His words are paired with scenes of Emily and Marcello’s romance in Rome.

In case that wasn’t enough to convey how well Emily is transitioning to life in Italy, we see Mindy (Ashley Park) tell her, “Rome looks so good on you.” Plus, the rest of the gang seems to be enjoying the Eternal City just as much. After many shots of them living it up in Rome, Julien (Samuel Arnold) asks, “If we are all here, who’s in Paris?” The show’s title even gets edited on screen, with Emily in Paris turning into Emily in Rome.

“This season is a tale of two cities: Rome and Paris,” creator Darren Star told Tudum. “Straddling both, Emily takes love and life to the next level.”

Where’s Gabriel?

Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) in Emily in Paris Season 5 Caroline Dubois/Netflix

Missing the fun in Rome is Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) following his attempt to win Emily back at the end of Season 4. The two had finally gotten together earlier in the season after many false starts, but they didn’t last because of his complicated situation with ex-girlfriend Camille (Camille Razat). He doesn’t appear at all in the teaser, though he is returning for the season with a new look.

More Season 5 Moments

Emily (Lily Collins) and Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini) in Emily in Paris Season 5 Courtesy of Netflix Emily (Lily Collins) and Mindy (Ashley Park) in Emily in Paris Season 5 Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix Mindy (Ashley Park) in Emily in Paris Season 5 Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix 1 / 3

Netflix released a new batch of Emily in Paris Season 5 photos on Oct. 22. The latest images show more of Emily and the gang’s upcoming Italian adventures. Collins also shared them on Instagram, writing, “PSA: we are officially less than TWO months out from @emilyinparis season five! To tide you over, here’s another sneak peek at what’s in store…”

Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) in Emily in Paris Season 5 Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix Princess Jane (Minnie Driver) in Emily in Paris Season 5 Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix Luc (Bruno Gouery) and Julien (Samuel Arnold) in Emily in Paris Season 5 Courtesy of Netflix 1 / 3

Emily in Paris Season 5 hits Netflix on Dec. 18.