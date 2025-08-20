Emily is no longer in Paris — for now. On Aug. 20, Netflix shared the first look at Emily in Paris Season 5, announcing the premiere date and unveiling the first images of Lily Collins’ beloved Parisian transplant Emily Cooper in Italy.

As fans will remember from the Season 4 finale, Emily’s boss Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) surprisingly asks her to move to Rome to lead the launch of Agence Grateau’s new Italian outpost, as Emily is enjoying her new romance with cashmere heir Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini). Of course, this happens just when Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) realizes he only wants to be with Emily.

Emily’s unexpected move even caused waves offscreen, with French President Emmanuel Macron vowing to keep the show in Paris. “Emily in Paris in Rome doesn‘t make sense,” he quipped to Variety. Eventually, Netflix confirmed that the new season will also see Emily going back to France. But how exactly will that happen? Here’s everything you need to know about Season 5.

Emily In Paris Season 5 Plot

According to Netflix’s plot synopsis, Emily will “face professional and romantic challenges” as she adapts to life in Rome with Marcello on Season 5. But in true Emily fashion, just as she feels settled, everything falls apart once a work idea backfires, leading to “heartbreak and career setbacks.”

“Seeking stability, Emily leans into her French lifestyle, until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships,” the summary reads. “Tackling conflict with honesty, Emily emerges with deeper connections, renewed clarity, and a readiness to embrace new possibilities.”

Not only will Season 5 see Emily live in both Rome and Paris, but Netflix also confirmed reports that the show would head to Venice, Italy, adding yet another iconic European locale to Emily’s travel roster.

Emily In Paris Season 5 Cast

Most of Collins’ longtime Emily in Paris castmates are expected to return for Season 5, including Leroy-Beaulieu as Emily’s boss Sylvie, Ashley Park as her BFF Mindy, and Samuel Arnold and Bruno Gouery as her trusty co-workers Julian and Luc.

Naturally, Emily’s love interests are sure to make things interesting. Not only will Franceschini return as her current Italian boyfriend Marcello, but so will Lucien Laviscount, as her British ex Alfie. And despite publicly criticizing his character’s storyline, Bravo will return as Emily’s perennial will-they-or-won’t-they neighbor, Gabriel.

However, one person who won’t be making Emily’s life complicated is Camille, as actor Camille Razat departed the show after Season 4. Other returning cast members include William Abadie as Sylvie’s client Antoine, Thalia Besson as Sylvie’s new stepdaughter Genevieve, Paul Forman as Mindy’s boyfriend Nico, and Arnaud Binard as Sylvie’s husband Laurent G.

There are also a few new faces joining the cast for Season 5. Oscar nominee Minnie Driver will star as Princess Jane, Sylvie’s friend who married into a royal family, while Michèle Laroque will play Yvette, another old friend of Sylvie. Bryan Greenberg is set to portray Jake, who is simply described as an American living in Paris. Sounds like he might be another potential love interest.

Emily In Paris Season 5 Release Date

Emily in Paris Season 5 will begin streaming on Netflix on Dec. 18. Unlike last season, which was separated into two parts, Netflix will drop all 10 new episodes at once, making it the perfect addition to your holiday watchlist.