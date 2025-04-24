While Emily in Paris Season 4 set up new beginnings for many of its characters, it also paved the way for one star’s exit. Camille Razat isn’t returning for Season 5, and she just explained why it was “the right moment” for her to leave the hit Netflix series behind.

Bidding Adieu To Emily In Paris

Razat’s departure became public when Netflix’s Tudum released details about Season 5 production on April 17. She wasn’t included on the cast list, and Variety reported she wasn’t returning. The actor didn’t address her exit immediately, but nearly a week later, on April 23, she took to Instagram to explain her decision.

Calling her time on the show “an incredible journey” and a “truly wonderful experience,” Razat wrote that she had decided to “step away” from Emily in Paris. She thanked creator Darren Star, Netflix, and Paramount Pictures for the opportunity to portray Camille — and for “leaving the door open for her return, as she will always be part of [the] Emily In Paris world.”

“This character has meant a lot to me, and I feel that her storyline has naturally come to an end,” Razat added, alluding to Camille’s decision to adopt a child alone and finally move on from Gabriel (Lucas Bravo). “It felt like the right moment to explore new horizons.”

Camille (Camille Razat) and Emily (Lily Collins) in Emily in Paris Season 4 Stephanie Branchu/Netflix

Razat shared more about those “new horizons” ahead. She mentioned two upcoming series that she recently wrapped: the Netflix period drama show Nero and the Disney+ true crime series Lost Station Girls. On top of that, she announced the launch of her production company, Tazar, which she said has been producing music videos and short films and is now developing its first feature film. It’s a direction she noted she’s “truly passionate about and excited to grow.”

A Priceless Response

Razat signed off with a sweet message for her colleagues and fans. “I leave the show with nothing but love and admiration for the cast, crew, and fans who have supported us along the way,” she wrote. “Thank you for the beautiful ride.”

Her fellow actors made sure to return the love in her comments section. In a touching display, every single original Emily in Paris star — Lily Collins (Emily), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie), Ashley Park (Mindy Chen), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Bruno Gouery (Luc), and Samuel Arnold (Julien) — as well as some of the newer additions replied to her with their support. Their response let her know that she’d be missed and they’d be rooting for her.

“Love you sister,” Collins wrote. “It’s been a wild ride and an absolute pleasure. You’re a rockstar. So proud of you.”

Season 5 production begins in Rome in May, and though Emily in Paris will continue without Razat, she may be able to return in the future, if she wants to. As she mentioned, the door is “open for her return.”