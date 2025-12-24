Emily In Paris Fans Spotted A Wardrobe Error In Season 5

It turns out Emily Cooper actually does wear sensible shoes sometimes, contrary to what her boyfriend’s family might think. Soon after the fifth season of Emily in Paris hit Netflix on Dec. 18, viewers noticed an editing error that would’ve made Emily’s life a whole lot easier that day (but at least actor Lily Collins didn’t have to suffer in her character’s shoes).

On the Season 5 premiere, Emily’s boyfriend Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini) appears to pick her up for lunch with his mother, Antonia (Anna Galiena), whom she recently signed as a client. But instead, he goes to their hometown of Solitano, and stops for some truffle-hunting with his mom and sisters — without telling Emily that her heels weren’t acceptable footwear for the excursion.

Naturally, Marcello’s family reprimands him for not giving Emily a proper warning about the activity they planned, but Emily insists that her shoes will be fine for truffle-hunting, and she may have been right — though not in the way you’d expect. Some eagle-eyed fans spotted a filming error in the episode, which proved that Emily may have had what she needed all along.

Emily Had Boots?!

Screenshot via Netflix

As seen around 21 minutes into the Season 5 premiere, Emily starts truffle-hunting with Marcello and his family... in what looks to be appropriate footwear. In a brief aerial shot, Collins walks through the forest in what appears to be black rubber rainboots — the exact shoes that Antonia chastised her son for not telling Emily to bring.

Just a few seconds later, Emily struggles to walk in her velvet pine green heels as she attempts to find a truffle mushroom, only to discover a “stinkhorn,” aka a fake truffle, instead.

Eiffel Tower Error

Even the biggest TV shows aren’t immune to continuity errors, and Emily in Paris is no exception. In fact, this isn’t the first time that fans have spotted a glaring glitch on the Netflix series, as Emily’s version of Paris appears to feature not one, but two Eiffel Towers.

Netflix

In the Season 3 episode “Coo D’état,” Emily enjoys the view from her American boss Madeline’s Paris apartment. As she walks closer to the windows, she can see the Eiffel Tower to her left, before the camera pans over to the right... where another Eiffel Tower is clearly visible.

The error quickly went viral on TikTok, with fans debating if it was a green screen malfunction or an illusion from a nearby mirror. Perhaps Emily is just so powerful that the Eiffel Tower switches locations at her whim, to give her the best view at all times.