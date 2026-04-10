Emily Has Never Been Less In Paris

Emily in Paris Season 5 ended with the titular expat recommitting to la vie en France, telling her Italian beau: “I have built a life for myself in Paris, OK? I’ve worked really hard for it, and I love it.” But while Emily might have ruled out a long-term change of address, she’s still very much down to travel — as a new Emily in Paris Season 6 filming update makes clear.

As first reported by Variety on April 10, Greece and Monaco are among the new filming locations for Season 6. Netflix later confirmed that production will begin in May.

Of course, Emily’s globe-trotting might not come as too much of a surprise. Last season, Gabriel invited a newly single Emily to join him while on a break from his yacht job. “I’m at sea without you,” he wrote (honestly... great line) before adding: “Meet me in Greece.”

There’s also the matter of Mindy’s bachelorette trip. While only time will tell whether Mindy and Nico really walk down the aisle, Emily’s bestie was planning potential pre-wedding destinations in Season 5, naming Mykonos and Ibiza as potential picks. Perhaps the ultra-luxurious Monaco might be a contender, too?

Caroline Dubois/Netflix

There’s a reason Emily in Paris loves to explore new locales. As creator Darren Star recently told Condé Nast Traveler, he got the idea to stir up Emily’s surroundings at the end of Season 3. “To me, the show is about this American girl traveling. Going to Paris broadened her,” he explained. “One thing about being in Europe and spending time there is you’re not just in one country all the time. I really loved the idea of going to just shake it up a little bit.”

Indeed, Emily in Paris has always banked on the novelty (and sometimes frustration) of watching its heroine navigate a new place and culture. And while Emily is far from fluent in French, Paris is becoming more and more of a home to her — so it makes sense to reintroduce that sense of discovery through her travels.

But across interviews, Star has maintained that the show is still Emily in Paris — even when its lead isn’t technically in the titular city. As he told Netflix, “It’s never going to permanently leave its home base. But if I can take the audience on a journey somewhere else, I would love that.”

While there aren’t any plot details just yet, the streamer confirmed that Emily in Paris Season 6 will arrive this year, similar to last season’s production timeline, which also began in May.