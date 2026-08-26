Emily Cooper is about to say “au revoir” for good. On Aug. 26, Netflix unveiled a first look at the sixth and final season of Emily in Paris, revealing that fans can say farewell to Lily Collins’ beloved French transplant over the holidays.

Of course, she isn’t saying goodbye without a bang. As previously announced by Netflix, Emily is heading to Greece at the beginning of the season, and her travels aren’t stopping there, as the show also filmed in Monaco for the first time.

“I wanted the final season to feel like the biggest Emily in Paris experience yet,” creator Darren Star told Tudum. “We went to multiple locations this season, and Greece was somewhere we really wanted to showcase in a spectacular way. That’s part of the fantasy of Europe: you’re always within reach of another extraordinary place, another culture, another adventure. I wanted the audience to have that vicarious experience of traveling right along with Emily.”

But of course, Emily can’t stay abroad forever. Production on the final season is still underway in France, where she will presumably have her happy ending. The first-look photos show Emily having a ball in Greece, and somehow, everyone else makes their way there as well.

Photos courtesy of Netflix 1 / 5

Naturally, Emily’s entire gaggle of French family and friends are returning, including Ashley Park (Mindy Chen), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc), William Abadie (Antoine Lambert), Lucien Laviscount (Alfie), Minnie Driver (Princess Jane), and Paul Forman (Nico).

As usual, plot details are being kept vague for now. “Stepping into a new era of ambition and romance, Emily faces defining choices that test her ultimate loyalties,” the Season 6 logline reads. “But as unexpected career conflicts and shifting relationships force her to reevaluate where her true future lies, she must make one final choice between her career, her heart, and the life she’s built in Paris.”

As seen in the Season 5 finale, Emily is single again... and invited by her perennial on-and-off flame Gabriel to meet him in Greece. Of course, there are still some tensions lingering in Paris, especially with Mindy’s engagement to Nico and her unresolved feelings for Alfie. And you never know what’s going to happen at Sylvie’s Agence Grateau, especially with Princess Jane as her new partner.

Luckily, viewers can live vicariously through Emily one last time during the wintry holiday break, as Season 6 will start streaming on Netflix on Dec. 24.