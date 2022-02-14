Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Is Her Dad’s Biggest Supporter

Featuring performances from hip hop icons 50 Cent, Mary J Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg and Eminem, Dr Dre’s halftime performance at the Super Bowl 2022 on Feb. 13 was particularly nostalgia-heavy, especially for millennials on Twitter who realised they’re now “old.” And Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, now 26, was in the stands supporting her dad, as he performed his hit “Lose Yourself.” Fans of Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers, will remember all too well how heavily his eldest child featured in his early work. But what is Hailie Jade up to now?

With 2.4 million followers on Instagram and more than 800,000 fans on TikTok, Hailie Jade is a social media influencer, and a pretty successful one at that. Ahead of Eminem’s performance, she posted a picture of herself at the Los Angeles stadium and commanded more than 250,000 likes, with many praising the IG star for supporting her famous pops.

While her popular feed primarily consists of outfit shots, holiday photos and TikTok skits, Hailie Jade Mathers’ Instagram is also a place for the twenty-something to show her support for her dad.Back in December, Hailie Jade confirmed to her fans that she does listen to her dad’s music by sharing the results of her Spotify Wrapped, the streaming app’s round up your most played songs of the year. In a TikTok video, the devoted daughter confirmed that she is in the top 3% of Eminem’s listeners for 2021 and added reference to his hit song My Dad’s Gone Crazy where her voice is featured.

Famously, Eminem has made plenty of references to Hailie Jade and her mother Kim Scott in his music. Per Metro, the Detroit native has made at least 20 mentions about his daughter in his songs. His album The Eminem Show, released in 2002, features the track “Hailie’s Song” where he raps about watching his daughter grow up.

The “Lose Yourself” rapper continued those sentiments years later on Mike Tyson’s YouTube show, Hotboxin, where he praised his “grounded” daughter. The musician gushed about Hailie Jade’s recent graduation from Michigan State University, where she had studied psychology. “No babies, she has a boyfriend, but she’s doing good,” he revealed. “She’s made me proud for sure. She’s graduated from college.”