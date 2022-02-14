The Halftime Show Made Millennials Realize They’re Old Now

If sprouting gray hairs, an achy lower back, and the fact that Kevin McCallister is now 41 years old didn’t make you feel old enough, here’s something new you can spiral about: the Super Bowl 2022 halftime show using nostalgia to appeal specifically to Gen Y. That’s right, instead of musical acts designed to keep your dad in his seat in between the second and third quarter (hello, Rolling Stones), millennials on Twitter realized they were the target audience this year.

But it wasn’t just the halftime performance featuring Eminem, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, and more that pulled at millennials’ heartstrings — the generation also got a healthy dose of ’90s and early ’00s throwbacks from the commercials. From Lindsay Lohan’s cameo in a Planet Fitness ad to Scrubs, Sopranos, and Austin Powers reunions, it’s clear the group was top of mind for the entire show.

Although it’s nice to be thought of, many millennials took to Twitter to poke fun at the situation and also to freak out about how old they were feeling. Below, find 17 tweets and memes that’ll make you feel like talking about how much better things used to be in the good ol’ days.

1 This One’s For The CD Crew If you were busting a move during the halftime show, this tweet will make you pipe down real fast.

2 The Mixed Emotions On one hand, it’s for us, but on the older hand, it’s for us. Oh, the struggle.

3 Elders Unite For better or worse, older millennials, this is your time — and you have to admit the show was pretty great.

4 Would Ya Look At That! If this wasn’t you during the halftime show, you’re a Millennial-Gen Z cusper.

5 It’s Bed Time They have a point.

6 It’s Not All Bad Hey, it’s not all bad. Being a target audience has its perks.

7 The Real Super Bowl Winners Some saw the recognition as justice.

8 Bennifer 2.0 Says It All How meta is the Y2K comeback couple dancing to Eminem?

9 It’s Our Time Elder, older, geriatric — we have lots of options to choose from.

10 Am I Looking In The Mirror? Let this cure your sad, aging millennial heart.

11 Look At Me We may be old, but at least we’re captains.

12 In It Together Does Gen Z even know who’s in this car?

13 If You Watched The Performance From Bed Tomorrow’s a big day, OK?

14 Sorry To Every Other Generation And we really needed this.

15 Old & Broke Who wants to break it to them?