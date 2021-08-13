Emma Corrin Says They’re Still “Figuring Out” Their Queer Identity

The Crown’s Emma Corrin has opened up about their queer identity for the first time in a new interview. Speaking to ITV, the 25-year-old shared they’ve “still got a long way to go” in their gender identity journey.

Earlier this year, Corrin updated the pronouns on her Instagram profile to “She/They” and identified herself as queer in an Instagram post.

The actor also posted a series of pictures on Instagram wearing a chest binder - a piece of clothing worn by trans and nonbinary people to help deal with body dysphoria.

The caption read: “Some time before I bought my first proper binder, messing around with @sirdavidsimon, we used boxing wrap, thanks for capturing this with me, very intimate, very new, very cool. It’s all a journey right. Lots of twists and turns and change and that’s ok! Embrace it.”

Sitting down with ITV Granada Reports, they spoke about the need for LGBTQ+ representation. “I think visibility is key with these things,” said Corrin. "My journey has been a long one and has still got a long way to go. I think we are so used to defining ourselves.

"That's the way society works within these binaries and it's taken me a long time to realise that I exist somewhere in between and I'm still not sure where that is yet.”

Speaking on why they decided to open up about their gender identity, Corrin shared: “When I started posting about it, it felt very scary and revealing and I wasn't sure whether it was the right thing to do, but the feedback I got from other people in the queer community has been wonderful."

"I'm still figuring it all out and I think everyone is and that's kind of the point. There is no fixed identity, especially for people in the queer community. So it's going to be an ongoing journey, but I hope that sharing it helps people."

After a Golden-Globe winning portrayal of Princess Diana in season 4 of The Crown, Corrin has added multiple roles to her CV. She’s currently starring in the play Anna X alongside Nabhaan Rizwan (1917, Informer) and is set to feature in the upcoming audio series, The Sandman: Act II and the film, My Policeman where she’ll be acting alongside Harry Styles.