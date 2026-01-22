Emma Stone Snatched An Oscars Record From The Legendary Meryl Streep

It’s Oscars season again, and the nomination announcements have already made Emma Stone a winner. The actor earned two nods as one of the stars and producers of the dark comedy Bugonia on Jan. 20, officially making her the youngest woman to ever reach seven Academy Awards nominations, per The Hollywood Reporter. She takes the title from the legendary Meryl Streep, who had held the record since 1988 — the year Stone was born.

Emma’s Oscars History

Stone, 37, accomplished the seven-nomination feat one year faster than 76-year-old Streep, who reached the same milestone at age 38. Only Walt Disney was able to do it faster, racking up his first seven by 34. He did so in 1936, making it a 90-year-old record.

One difference between Stone and Streep’s records is that the senior actor’s Oscars nominations were all for acting, whereas two of Stone’s are for producing. Stone is currently nominated in the best picture and best actress in a leading role categories for Bugonia, just as she was for Poor Things in 2024. Stone went on to win best actress that year.

Currently, Stone is a two-time Academy Award winner. She also previously won best actress for La La Land in 2017 (over Streep, who was nominated for Florence Foster Jenkins).

Emma Stone with her 2024 Oscar for best actress in a leading role Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

With her nominations this year, Stone could tie or overtake Streep’s three wins. (Streep won for Kramer vs. Kramer in 1980, Sophie’s Choice in 1983, and The Iron Lady in 2012.) However, it will still be many years before Stone can hope to catch up with Streep’s historic 21 Oscars acting nominations.

Emma’s Memorable Oscars Moments

When Stone won her first Academy Award, she recognized all the women who were nominated in her category, including Streep, and told them (via ABC), “You were all so extraordinary and I look up to you and I admire you more than I can put into words. It has been the greatest honor of all to stand along with you.”

Unfortunately, the night soon took a turn. Stone’s name was on the card that caused the infamous La La Land-Moonlight Oscars debacle. A show producer mistakenly handed Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway the best actress card when they went onstage to present the award for best picture, so Dunaway read the movie’s title without realizing the error. The La La Land cast and crew were already onstage, Oscars in hand, by the time the correct winner was announced, making it all the more awkward for everyone.

Stone’s next win wasn’t without bumps, either. Accepting her 2024 Oscar, she began, “Oh, boy. My dress has broken.” She quipped that it happened during her friend and former co-star Ryan Gosling’s “I’m Just Ken” performance, and then managed to get through her speech without a bigger wardrobe malfunction. “Don’t look at the back of my dress,” she concluded. “Thank you.”

Her 2026 Oscars is already off to a promising start, so here’s to a smoother finish.