If you paused your annual Gilmore Girls rewatch to turn on the 2025 Emmy Awards, you were treated to a nostalgic surprise. Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel reunited at the Sept. 14 ceremony — just weeks before the 25th anniversary of their beloved series.

Where You Lead...

After posing together on the red carpet before the ceremony, the pair presented the award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. And during their speech — which took place on a recreation of the show’s familiar front porch — they reflected on their time together.

“Twenty-five years ago, a show called Gilmore Girls premiered and apparently took the season of fall hostage,” Graham quipped.

“In spite of our autumnal dominance, Gilmore was actually a very small show,” noted Bledel, prompting the pair to share stories about being the underdogs of the Warner Bros. lot, from eating leftover cake from The Drew Carey Show, to saving up all year for a snow episode — only to their hard-won frost, when “ER would wet down their street and wash it all away.”

“Basically,” Bledel joked, “we were bullied and starving.”

“But the one thing we did have… we had scripts,” Graham said. She and Bledel then engaged in some quintessential, back-and-forth Gilmore banter about the show’s “terrifyingly lengthy scripts,” before announcing the nominees.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Will They Team Up Again?

Graham and Bledel’s Emmy moment marks their first public reunion since 2016, when they stepped out to celebrate their revival series, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. But although it’s been nearly a decade since Graham and Bledel played the iconic mother-daughter duo of Lorelai and Rory, the actors have kept busy with other roles — including Graham’s work in Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and The Z-Suite, and Bledel’s Emmy-winning turn in The Handmaid’s Tale.

As for whether they might revisit Stars Hollow one day, Graham recently suggested she’d be interested in a Gilmore Girls Christmas special. “That’s what I think the Brits do so well with their beloved shows, is that you get the Christmas special,” she shared on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast. “So it’s not episodes, but it’s seeing all your friends together again.”

And as Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino later told Bustle, “Look, any chance I have to work with Lauren Graham — if there’s snow, if there’s rain, if there’s mosquitoes, I’ll still do it. She’s my girl.”

Whether or not more Gilmore Girls is in the works, seeing Graham and Bledel engage in their characters’ signature repartee at the Emmys — if even for a moment — was a sweet way to celebrate the show’s enduring legacy.