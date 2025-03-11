Because the demands for more Gilmore Girls are endless, Lauren Graham has thought a lot about how the beloved 2000s comedy-drama series could be revived again. She’s come up with a solution, too, and she shared it while appearing on the March 10 episode of Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast. Graham wants to follow a British trend and make a Christmas movie.

A Gilmore Girls Christmas

Although the cast previously reunited to make four movies in 2016’s Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, Graham explained that a Christmas movie is “what [she] could picture, given everyone’s lives and schedules and whatever.” Nodding to British TV, she said, “That’s what I think the Brits do so well with their beloved shows, is that you get the Christmas special. So it’s not episodes, but it’s seeing all your friends together again.”

The Z-Suite actor pointed to her popular holiday ad with Gilmore Girls co-star Scott Patterson, saying, “It’s one of the reasons I thought the Walmart commercial was a sweet, where-are-they-now kind of thing.”

Still, she struggles with how to best serve the show’s devoted fan base. She pondered it on the podcast, asking, “How do you honor that piece, how do you honor those people who have kept it alive? Is it giving them more? Is it doing what Reese Witherspoon is doing with Legally Blonde, Elle, the prequel? Is this a Captain Marvel multiverse where you want to follow, you know, whoever? Or do you try to go back?”

The cast of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life at the premiere in November 2016 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The Revival Decision

Ultimately, Graham told Shepard that she is happy not to be the one who has to make the decisions about the revival. “Thank God it isn’t up to me,” she said. “And what I have clearly said is, if somebody calls me to do it, I’ll do it.”

Instead, the show’s creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino, bears responsibility. In 2022, she told Us Weekly that a Gilmore Girls reboot was “absolutely not off the table,” and it was “really all about timing” to try to get the cast together again. More recently, she gave fans additional reason to hope, telling Rolling Stone in October 2023 that there was more story to tell.

“The thing about families is they never work their s*** out,” she said. “They are dysfunctional forever and because of that, it’s the best possible way to come up with stories because you will never solve your problems there.”