Somehow, it’s been nearly 10 years since Netflix’s Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life — and fans have never hoped more for another revival. After all, a 30-second Walmart commercial set in Luke’s Diner spurred countless theories about what the denizens of Stars Hollow might be up to today. Another full-length Gilmore Girls revival would feed the fandom for years.

Lauren Graham is down to step into Lorelai’s shoes again. During a recent appearance on Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, she suggested a holiday check-in with the beloved cast of characters. “That’s what I think the Brits do so well with their beloved shows, is that you get the Christmas special,” she said. “So it’s not episodes, but it’s seeing all your friends together again.”

Fortunately, Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino weighed in on Graham’s idea during a recent chat with Bustle.

Stars Hollow For The Holidays?

“I just saw Lauren the other night, and somebody mentioned the Christmas special,” Sherman-Palladino recalls. “And I said, ‘You’re out there pitching a Christmas special?’ She goes, ‘Yes, I’ve been pitching it forever.’”

While this was new to Sherman-Palladino, she didn’t mind the suggestion. “Look, any chance I have to work with Lauren Graham — if there’s snow, if there’s rain, if there’s mosquitoes, I’ll still do it,” Sherman-Palladino says. “She’s my girl.”

Gilmore Girls’ Lasting Legacy

The Gilmore Girls creator appeared alongside her husband and creative partner, Daniel Palladino, to promote their new Prime Video series Étoile, which stars The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Luke Kirby as a New York ballet director. Even while talking about their latest show, they’re still happy to field Gilmore Girls questions.

Daniel Palladino and Amy Sherman-Palladino. Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty Images

“We love it,” Palladino says. “A lot of what TV writers end up doing becomes very disposable, kind of forgettable. Years later, we’re extremely fortunate that Gilmore Girls is still something that is so important to people.”

The Étoile co-creator says he’s pleasantly surprised that fans still flock to a show where people used beepers to communicate — but maybe that’s part of the charm? “I think this too-fast world that especially young people have to live in, they get a break watching Gilmore Girls,” he says. “Because it was a little bit reflective of a slower time — with very fast talking. We’re always very flattered.”