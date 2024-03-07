Erika Jayne is squarely in her redemption era. The singer, best-selling author, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star fell out of favor with many fans and castmates in 2021, when her then-husband Tom Girardi’s ongoing legal scandal came to light. Erika’s “lack of empathy,” as her co-star Crystal Minkoff put it, for those affected by the alleged embezzlement crimes sparked years of backlash.

“I felt like I couldn’t catch a break,” Erika tells Bustle of the criticism. “It’s been quite ugly.”

But with the release of her latest dance track, “Bounce,” some recent legal wins, and an eighth season of RHOBH under her belt, things appear on the up and up for the self-described “Pretty Mess,” who’s consistently denied any knowledge of or involvement in her ex-husband’s alleged wrongdoings.

Erika ended RHOBH Season 13 last month on a high note, having built bridges with Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke, both of whom had been critical of her. (Unfortunately, her relationship with Denise Richards isn’t quite as rosy. The pair went head-to-head at Kyle Richards’ THC dinner party, and Denise made a lip-sync dig at Erika’s finale performance at SoFi Stadium.)

And on March 6, Bravo released Erika Jayne: Bet It All on Blonde, a two-part docuseries of interviews and behind-the-scenes footage of the Housewife as she prepared for opening night of her solo Las Vegas residency at Mandalay Bay’s House of Blues.

“Capturing this journey on film means that whole experience will live forever,” she says now. “It’s not just a memory. I get to relive it.”

Below, Erika discusses the 2023 residency, Denise Richards’ lip-syncing dig, and the moments she wishes weren’t cut from RHOBH.

Erika Jayne performs at her Bet It All On Blonde Las Vegas residency. Denise Truscello/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

What was the most challenging part of your Vegas residency?

The hardest part was the preparation. We had a short amount of time to rehearse and only two days to practice in the actual theater.

What’s your favorite song to perform?

I would say “Xxpensive.” I associate it with a certain moment in time. I’m also really fond of my earlier material, like “Painkillr.” Performing those songs is very personal and rewarding for me.

Some of your RHOBH castmates stopped by your residency. How was that?

It was wonderful. Myself, Kyle, Dorit [Kemsley], and Lisa Rinna all flew to Vegas together on Southwest. It was the first time we had done something together without cameras or producers around.

Annemarie Wiley, Sutton Stracke, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Crystal Minkoff, and Garcelle Beauvais. Bravo/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

What did you make of Denise Richards and Sutton Stracke’s comments about your ticket sales and lip-syncing accusations?

I’m not really concerned about what they think about my show. I’m not performing for my castmates. I’m doing this for me. As for Denise’s comment, that’s just part of the game. It’s part of the show. She sent me a very nice text after my Season 13 finale performance, but I haven’t spoken with her since. I’ll address that when and if she comes back.

Tell me about your conflict with Denise at Kyle’s THC dinner party.

I did not know what she was talking about, and I don’t think she did either. [Laughs.] I remember sitting there thinking, “What is going on?” She could not get point her point across.

Would you like to see Denise or any former Housewives return?

It’s always fun to see people pop back up. Lisa Rinna is off being an actress again, and I think that’s wonderful for her. I’m not sure if returning full-time ever really happens on Beverly Hills.

This season you expressed disappointment in how the RHOBH cast responded to your legal situation. Why was that?

I didn’t want the group as a whole to rush to judgment, but they did. Some of their reactions were influenced by the news and social media. Certain cast members pay more attention to fans online than others. They’d rather lean into what social media is saying as opposed to having an independent point of view. You can probably work out who they are.

Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Kyle Richards at the RHOBH Season 13 reunion. Bravo/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

You’ve been on the show for eight seasons now. What’s your most iconic RHOBH moment?

I really don’t know. I’ll make a passing comment during filming and they randomly stick out to the audience. This season it was “Merce is in the purse” on the Barcelona trip. [Laughs.] Who would’ve thought that would’ve become a standout moment?

Are there any moments from filming you wish had made it on the show?

I wish some of my difficult personal moments over the past few years had been shown in their full context. But you have to roll with those punches, and it’s important to remember that you always make it through those speed bumps — and I have such a great project to show for it.

This interview was edited and condensed for clarity.