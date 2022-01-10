Every Song In Euphoria Season 2

HBO’s edgy teen drama Euphoria is back, and with all the angst and drama comes another eclectic soundtrack by Labrinth. The British musician has scored the show since its 2019 premiere, composing original tracks like “Still Don’t Know My Name” and the Zendaya-led “All For Us.” Alongside creator Sam Levinson’s writing, Labrinth’s work has helped the audience to feel the same emotional highs and lows that each of the characters are experiencing.

“With Euphoria, there was this energy of magic. It kind of felt like a fantasy world with this really dark, gnarly side to it, and I really enjoyed the contrast of those two things next to each other,” Labrinth told Deadline of his approach to the show’s music in 2020. “When I see gnarly right next to something pretty, I just feel like they’re the best of friends, sonically. So, Euphoria was instantly inspiring, because I love working with those two energies.”

As Labrinth explained during a conversation with Zendaya for Interview Magazine, he’s been working on the Euphoria Season 2 soundtrack since as far back as December 2019. “Sam [Levinson] has been inundating me with music, just like, ‘Lab, check this out.’ I think he sent me like 20 tracks,” he said at the time. “I’m really excited because I get a chance to refine what I didn’t do before, if that makes sense.”

The Euphoria Season 2 trailer offers a taste of what’s to come, featuring Gerry Rafferty’s 1978 song “Right Down the Line.” An official soundtrack for Season 2 has not yet been released, but HBO will be updating its official Euphoria playlist with the songs featured after each new episode. This post will also be updated each week as more information becomes available.