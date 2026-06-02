Spoilers for the Euphoria finale ahead. The season — nay, series — finale of Euphoria packed a lot of chaos into an hour and a half, from police raids and deaths (including one particularly devastating passing) to a Western-esque shootout involving a strip club being held hostage and an epic, unpredictable betrayal. But somehow, there was still one thing missing.

Sam Levinson, we demand the Rosalía cut.

The singer made her acting debut on the HBO show’s third season as Magick, the star dancer at Silver Slipper, where Rue (Zendaya) works, and what seemed destined to be a guest star role became one of the season’s highlights. But just like magic (pun intended), she totally disappeared in the series finale, leaving fans to draw their own conclusions on where she ended up.

Not only did Rosalía deliver a pole-dance routine that rivaled Jennifer Lopez’s performance in Hustlers (and in a neck brace, no less), but her character ended up becoming a key part of multiple storylines. Magick was the first person to grow suspicious of Rue — who, in all fairness, had started working with the DEA — resulting in a hilarious argument that I could’ve watched for an hour.

Instead of providing the Bravo-style catfight fans deserved, Euphoria skips to the club getting robbed and the two being witnesses to a gruesome murder. But Rue’s ultimate demise at the hands of their boss, Alamo (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje), can be traced to Magick going directly to him and making her opinions loud and clear.

Eddy Chen/HBO

Afterward, Maddy (Alexa Demie) hand-picked her to be one of her new OnlyFans clients, after they instantly clicked on the casting couch (aka the strip club’s bar). The two started forming a nice friendship that could have been expanded even more, which might just be the most annoying part of her absence.

Back in 2025, Rosalía was photographed in a top-down convertible in Los Angeles with Demie and Anna Van Patten, who played fellow dancer Kitty, as cameras followed them. Van Patten expressed hopes to Bustle that the scene would appear in the season finale, calling it “such a fun day,” but alas, it was cut from the show entirely. She also shared that one of her scenes with Sydney Sweeney’s Cassie was not used, meaning a lot was left on the cutting room floor.

After the turmoil of grief and violence, seeing those girls cruise down Hollywood Boulevard to celebrate their newfound freedom from Alamo would have been the relief and empowerment the finale desperately needed.

Not only did Magick somehow avoid the strip club showdown, but she likely got a happy ending of her own, presumably as one of Maddy and Cassie’s girls living at their new OnlyFans content creation house. Euphoria needed to spend a few more minutes celebrating those wins, rather than solely focusing on the tragic losses, and Rosalía’s mere presence would’ve added that levity.

The show might be over, but it’s not too late to give viewers some deleted scenes.