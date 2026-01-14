After four years off the air, a new season of Euphoria is finally upon us. On Jan. 14, HBO unveiled the Season 3 trailer, announcing that the series will return on April 12, and giving a first look at what Zendaya’s Rue and her friends have been up to since graduating high school.

As previously confirmed by series creator Sam Levinson, the new season features a five-year time jump rather than picking up where the show left off in Season 2, showing the East Highland gang as adults. However, some of their high school demons are still haunting them.

What Happens To Rue?

Rue seemingly starts on the path to sobriety after years of struggling with addiction. “I don’t know if life was exactly what I wished, but somehow, for the first time, I was beginning to have faith,” she states in the trailer’s voiceover. But her life quickly flips upside down when her former drug dealer, Laurie (Martha Kelly), informs her that she’s still in debt.

Sydney Sweeney’s Cassie is engaged and living in the suburbs with Jacob Elordi’s Nate — the trailer even teased their wedding. But they seem like they’ve never been unhappier. “I work all day, and my bride-to-be is spread eagle on the internet,” Nate yells in the trailer, hinting that Cassie is now creating content for a site like OnlyFans.

Her sister, Maude Apatow’s Lexi, works as an assistant to a TV showrunner (Sharon Stone) and is still close with Rue, filling her in on her ex-girlfriend. Hunter Schafer’s Jules is now attending art school and might be a mystery man’s “sugar baby.” Meanwhile, Cassie’s ex-BFF, Alexa Demie’s Maddie, works for a Hollywood talent agency, which could be code for something else.

The returning cast also includes Eric Dane, Colman Domingo, Nika King, Chloe Cherry, Dominic Fike, Alanna Ubach, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, and Toby Wallace. Season 3 will also feature a huge slew of new guest stars, including Stone, ROSALÍA, Danielle Deadwyler, Marshawn Lynch, Natasha Lyonne, Trisha Paytas, and Vinnie Hacker, to name a few.

Season 3 will premiere on April 12 on HBO, with new episodes debuting weekly and streaming on HBO Max.