Did Everyone Miss The Friends Easter Egg In Euphoria?

As usual, HBO’s long-awaited third season of Euphoria may be full of unbridled chaos, but writer-creator Sam Levinson adds a touch of lightness by including a wholesome Easter egg on occasion. However, because the show is so unhinged, almost everyone missed the latest one, as no one seems to be talking about it except me and about three other fans on X.

At the beginning of the April 19 episode, Alexa Demie’s Maddy hangs out with heartthrob Dylan Reid (Homer Gere), a client at the talent management company she works for, to set him up with one of her own side-clients, who just started doing OnlyFans.

During the scene, they’re casually sitting on the famous orange couch from Friends, in front of the landmark fountain that Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry frolicked around in for the opening credits. Even the same gold crystal floor lamp is seen next to them.

As far as anyone knows, Euphoria has nothing to do with Friends, and the iconic ’90s sitcom has never been mentioned on the HBO series (in fact, Monica Gellar would probably be horrified by everyone on the show).

The only thing they have in common is that both shows fall under the Warner Bros. umbrella and are available to stream on HBO Max. Therefore, it’s likely that Levinson incorporated this Easter egg simply because he had access and is a fan of the sitcom. And in all fairness, who isn’t?

Given the crew’s chairs and production carts in the background, it’s likely that Maddy was visiting Dylan on the set of a project that just happens to be filming at Warner Bros. Studios in Los Angeles, where the Friends fountain and couch remain today.

Since the show is set in California, it’s not an unrealistic place for Maddy to end up. However, the fact that neither she nor Dylan acknowledges the historic artifact they’re sitting on and acts like it’s a normal catch-up will forever blow my mind. Phoebe Buffay would be outraged.