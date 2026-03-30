As Zendaya’s Rue Bennett probably says on the new season of Euphoria, “We’re not in Kansas anymore” — or wherever the show takes place. On March 30, HBO unveiled a new Season 3 trailer, which has left me with more questions than ever before. Euphoria may have been off the air for nearly four years, but it looks like this will be its most chaotic installment yet.

Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Maude Apatow, Colman Domingo, and the late Eric Dane, in one of his final TV roles, all return to the series, which had been delayed for various reasons since Season 2 concluded in February 2022. Naturally, Rue and her former East Highland cohorts have long left high school, but their demons are still following them into adulthood. (What? Did you expect writer Sam Levinson to be wholesome?)

The second trailer confirms what viewers know about Season 3, from Rue being indebted to her former drug dealers and finding herself in Mexico, to Schafer’s Jules being a sugar baby, Sweeney’s Cassie turning to OnlyFans, and Apatow’s Lexi on her way to becoming a Hollywood screenwriter.

However, the trailer also teases some new plot details that have me spiraling in advance of the April 12 premiere. Here are all the questions I still have after watching.

Are Rue & Maddy Roommates?

HBO / YouTube

In one of the trailer’s first scenes, Demie’s Maddy talks to Rue, who appears to be high while sitting in her bedroom closet (yes, she’s relapsed). Considering that they weren’t particularly good friends in the first two seasons, the only reason she would enter Rue’s bedroom is if they were somehow... roommates? Stranger things have happened, I suppose, especially on Euphoria.

Are Jacob & Sydney On The Same Show?

Elordi’s Nate Jacobs ties the knot with Cassie this season, surprising absolutely no one. In an even less shocking outcome, their marital bliss quickly turns into mayhem. However, it looks like the two barely interact with anyone else, aside from a surprise reunion between Maddy and Cassie, who married her ex.

Does Nate Still Love Maddy?

HBO / YouTube

When Cassie tells her now-husband that Maddy is helping her create OnlyFans content for reasons still unknown, Nate asks, “My Maddy?” as if they were still together, and Cassie has to remind him that they were BFFs long before he entered the picture. Clearly, he may have some unresolved feelings.

Is Everyone In The Mafia?

Rue isn’t the only person being hunted down by shady people. Nate seems to have his own criminal ties of some sort, between his windows being shattered, a menacing man’s threat at his wedding reception, and the sight of him bloodied and begging for mercy. Did every East Highland graduate just join the mafia instead of getting normal jobs? (Not talking about you, Lexi — keep thriving, girl.)

Where Are Rosalía & Trisha Paytas?

Only a show as chaotic and wide-ranging as Euphoria could pull off casting the Grammy-winning Latin singer and the infamous YouTuber in the same season. But seriously, what are they doing? Because the trailer does not provide an answer.

Who’s Gonna Die?

HBO / YouTube

To be clear, there are no confirmed deaths in Season 3 yet. But we’re talking about Euphoria, which had the nerve to kill off a beloved 14-year-old kid last season. Between Domingo’s Ali landing in the hospital, Nate getting his teeth knocked out (literally), and Rue seeming to survive actual murder attempts, it feels like someone will pass away before the third season ends. Fingers crossed, it’s not one of your faves.