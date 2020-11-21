Although 2020 has been a year of Zoom fatigue for many, it seems some still can't figure out how to use the mute button or turn off their camera. The latest high-profile video conferencing gaffe? A director unknowingly insulted Lukas Gage's "tiny apartment" during a virtual audition, and the Euphoria actor didn't hesitate to put him on blast. That is, of course, after he masterfully handled the very uncomfortable situation.

In a viral video posted to Gage's social media accounts on Friday, Nov. 20, the unnamed director, who presumably thought he was on mute, could be heard speaking to someone else as the 25-year-old actor prepared to read lines. "These poor people live in these tiny apartments," the man said. "Like, I'm looking at his background, and he's got his TV and, you know..."

Before he could go any further, an amused Gage interrupted the man to let the director know his microphone was unmuted. "I know it’s a sh*tty apartment," he added. "That's why give me this job so I can get a better one." When he posted the footage online, he captioned his Instagram and Twitter posts, "psa if youre a sh*t talking director make sure to mute ur sh*t on zoom mtgings."

Naturally, the "mortified" director quickly apologized, but the actor took it all in stride. "Listen... I'm living in a four-by-four box. It's fine," Gage said. "Just give me the job, and we'll be fine."

Gage's Hollywood peers, including Euphoria co-stars Maude Apatow and Barbie Ferreira, had his back, applauding the actor for keeping his composure. In an Instagram comment, singer Joe Jonas wrote that he handled the situation "like a champ," and actor Sophie Turner noted what happened to Gage was "f*cked up." Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo commented it was "unacceptable," adding that Gage "handled that with total grace."

Meanwhile, Emmy Rossum thought she recognized the director's voice, sharing a horrifying story of her own. "If it's who I’m thinking, he asked me to 'audition' for him once. But not to read a scene," the Shameless alum wrote. "He said he knew I could act. Just to come into his office in a bikini and do a twirl. No joke. THAT was the ask. My reps said he wanted to know if I was 'fat right now'. I believe I told my agent, 'Tell him no thank you and to go f*ck himself.'"

Other supportive commenters included fellow actors Sophia Bush, Molly Shannon, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Zelda Williams, Robbie Amell, Kevin McHale, and January Jones, who said she wanted to "make note not to ever work with that person."