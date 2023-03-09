The UK's Eurovision Act Has Twitter Singing The Same Tune

Mae Muller wrote a song, and will officially represent the United Kingdom at the 67th Eurovision Song Contest. Yes, following months of speculation, the singer-songwriter has been announced as the UK’s 2023 Eurovision entry and will perform her pop track “I Wrote A Song” at the all-important grand finale in Liverpool on May 13.

Muller, who has previously supported Little Mix on tour, enjoyed chart success with the 2021 bop “Better Days,” and was nominated at the MTV EMAs and VMAs, said she is “so excited” to represent her home nation at this year’s competition.

“I've loved watching Eurovision all my life, so to compete in such a massive music competition is simply brilliant,” the singer said in a statement. “Sam Ryder was so amazing last year and proved the UK can be back on the left-hand side of the leader board.”

Muller also revealed that she penned the track just “a few months ago” while she was “going through a hard time and wanted to feel empowered about relationships.” She added: “For it to be chosen for this year’s UK Eurovision song is honestly a dream.”

Naturally, Eurovision enthusiasts were keen to share their thoughts on the catchy tune, and it appears that, for the most part, UK fans are very much here for it.

“I'm happy with this choice,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “Mae Muller looks like a popstar and ‘I Wrote A Song’ is really catchy and current.”

“Glad we’re sending a pop girly with a bit of a bop. Go on ar Mae,” another user said of this year’s Eurovision pick, while others compared the song to a “Love Island introduction.”

Find some of the very best reactions to the UK’s 2023 Eurovision Song Contest entry, below.