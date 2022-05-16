It’s Official: The UK Is Hosting Eurovision 2023

The Eurovision Song Contest 2022 was one for the history books. Not only did Sam Ryder end the UK’s long record of disappointment, finishing in second place, but voters named Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra the overall winner in a symbolic display of solidarity following the conflict with Russia. However, the ongoing conflict began to raise questions over the country’s ability to host next year, and it has now been confirmed that the UK will host Eurovision in 2023 on behalf of Ukraine.

On July 25, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and the BBC announced that the United Kingdom — who finished as the 2022 runner-up with Ryder’s “SPACE MAN” — will be the Host Broadcaster for the 67th Eurovision Song Contest. As the winning country in 2022, Ukraine will automatically qualify for next year’s Grand Final alongside the “Big 5” France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK, each of whom contributes the most financially to the annual competition.

“We’re exceptionally grateful that the BBC has accepted to stage the Eurovision Song Contest in the UK in 2023,” said Martin Österdahl, the Eurovision Song Contest’s Executive Supervisor, adding that organisers will ensure “this year’s winners, Ukraine, are celebrated and represented throughout the event.”

In a separate statement, the BBC said it was a “matter of great regret” that Eurovision 2023 cannot be hosted in Ukraine. However, the broadcaster made clear that the BBC is “committed to making the event a true reflection of Ukrainian culture alongside showcasing the diversity of British music and creativity.”

The European Broadcasting Union also confirmed that Host City bidding will get underway in the UK effective immediately, and revealed that Ukrainian broadcaster UA: PBC will work alongside the BBC to “develop and implement Ukrainian elements of next year’s shows.”

Prior to the announcement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky previously insisted the country would be held in the war-torn city of Mariupol next year.

“Our courage impressed the world. Next year Ukraine will host Eurovision for the third time in its history,” Zelensky wrote in a message of defiance. “We will do our best to one day host the participants and guests of Eurovision in Ukranian Mariupol.”

However, in an official statement released on June 17, Eurovision organisers announced that after a “full assessment and feasibility study,” the 2023 Song Contest cannot be held in war-torn Ukraine.