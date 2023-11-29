Eva Longoria just took a stroll down memory (or Wisteria) lane and addressed rumors of a feud between the Desperate Housewives cast that made headlines during the show’s original run.

Longoria played Gabrielle Solis in the hit drama, starring alongside fellow show leads Teri Hatcher, Felicity Huffman, and Marcia Cross.

Appearing on the Nov. 27 episode of Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, Longoria denied reports of a cast fallout during the filming of Desperate Housewives, which aired for eight seasons between 2004 and 2012.

“They all had such a better handle on fame, on that narrative,” Longoria explained. “I’m like, ‘[People] are saying we’re fighting.’ They’re like, ‘Well, that’s just a narrative they do on women because we’re over 40 on a television show.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah.’ I wasn’t even that smart to understand that.”

The Desperate Housewives cast. Ron Tom/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Longoria went on to say that she had forgotten about the rumors, adding: “People ask me that a lot. ‘Were you guys really fighting?’ God, I forgot that was a thing. It was a thing. It was a big thing.”

No Time For Fighting

On the Armchair Expert podcast, Longoria also recalled her Saturday Night Live spoof of the Desperate Housewives feud rumors.

“I remember when I hosted SNL, and Tina Fey, we spoofed it, where she was like ‘let’s spoof you guys fighting,’” Longoria remembered. “I was like ‘Okay, that’d be funny.’ It was a thing, because if it made a skit on SNL, then you knew you were in pop culture. You’ve arrived.”

Meanwhile, the actor went on to explain that “anything that happened outside of the show” was rarely brought up on set due to their busy filming schedule.

Peter "Hopper" Stone/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

“I remember that noise being outside of us. We were in such a bubble with our crew and each other,” Longoria continued. “All that stuff of ... it didn’t penetrate because we were working and I was exhausted. We would work 18-hour days, we would have photo shoots on the weekends.”

Eva Hinted At A Cast Fallout

Despite Longoria’s recent denials of a feud, she previously gave a different answer when quizzed about the relationships between her Desperate Housewives cast mates.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in 2018, Longoria was asked if she remained friends with “all” of her former co-stars, to which she responded: “No, we’re very, very good friends.”

Host Jimmy Kimmel then pressed further, asking, “All of you?” prompting Longoria to admit: “No! But 99 percent of us are.”