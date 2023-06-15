Eva Longoria Reveals Why Desperate Housewives Wouldn't Work Today.

Following a recent Desperate Housewives reunion with former co-star Jesse Metcalfe that sent fans wild, Eva Longoria took a trip down Wisteria Lane in a new interview and revealed why the hit drama probably wouldn’t work today.

As fans will recall, Longoria starred in the series as the unforgettable Gabrielle Solis — a character she misses dearly. “I love that show so much, I miss my time on the show,” the actor told Entertainment Tonight. “I miss Gabby. I miss being Gabby; she was so fun, and she said and did things I wish I could say and do.” However, when quizzed about the possibility of a Desperate Housewives reboot, Longoria said she isn’t sure they “could do the show today” because “we’d get canceled.”

“I mean, not canceled on TV but like canceled in culture because it was so groundbreaking and we said and did so many things that were shocking at the time,” the actor explained. “I don’t know where these ladies would be now in their life.” Longoria went on to share that the show’s creator, Marc Cherry, also doesn’t have any interest in reviving the drama as “he feels like we fully explored these characters.” She continued: “That’s Marc’s big, big thing; he’s like, ‘Why now?’ He doesn’t want to reboot just to reboot.”

Desperate Housewives enjoyed a hugely-successful eight-season run between 2004 and 2012, and centered on the ladies of Wisteria Lane: Gabrielle Solis (Longoria), Susan Mayer (Teri Hatcher), Lynette Scavo (Felicity Huffman), Bree Van de Kamp (Marcia Cross), and deceased neighbor Mary Alice Young (Brenda Lee Strong), who narrated the lives of the show’s core four.

The Emmy-winning series became a hit with viewers and critics alike, and speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Longoria recalled “pinching” herself when she first signed on to the show.

“I remember reading the script and going, ‘Well, this will never go,’ because it was so different. It wasn’t a comedy and it wasn’t a drama. Nobody knew what we were and when we did the first table read, it was like goosebumps because it was the entire cast and it was the first time we all had met,” the actor shared.