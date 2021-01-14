WandaVision Could Finally Unite The Avengers & X-Men On-Screen

The cinematic universes of the Avengers and X-Men may finally collide thanks to Evan Peters' rumored WandaVision role. Fans will recall that he played Quicksilver in the X-Men franchise, which — due to the fact that Marvel sold the film rights to the X-Men characters in 1993 — has always been separate from the world of the Avengers. But those rights reverted back after the Disney-Fox merger in 2019, leaving the door open to introduce the X-Men into the MCU.

Peters' casting was first reported in June 2020 by the fan blog Murphy's Multiverse, where a source claimed that Peters filmed scenes for WandaVision in 2019. Disney and Marvel Studios never officially confirmed his casting, nor have they revealed who he could be playing. But rumors have persisted that he's in WandaVision, and Disney is known for keeping quiet about castings that could be major spoilers. (For example, they didn't confirm Rosario Dawson's role in The Mandalorian until she appeared on-screen as Ahsoka Tano.)

WandaVision makes sense as the show to bring in Peters' character, as Quicksilver (aka Pietro) is Wanda Maximoff's twin in the comics, and WandaVision centers around her. Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson did play Pietro in Captain America: Winter Soldier, but he was killed off in Age of Ultron, leaving Wanda to grieve in subsequent films. We know WandaVision takes place after Wanda's lover Vision also died in Avengers: Infinity War. But based on the trailers, the show involves plenty of reality-bending, which Wanda was known for doing when her mental health worsened in the comics. Is it possible that in her grief over Pietro and Vision, Wanda creates a new reality — or opens the multiverse — to try and bring them both back?

If so, Peters' appearance would be a tidy way to set up the introduction of the X-Men. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney will likely recast all of the X-Men characters before they're introduced in the MCU. But Peters' Quicksilver wasn't a hugely central character in the Fox films, and his brief cameos made him a fan favorite. In a show as weird and boundary-breaking as WandaVision, it doesn't feel out of the question that Wanda could bring Peters over from the Fox universe in a meta nod to the Disney-Fox merger. Alternatively, he could just be playing a recast MCU Quicksilver, since Taylor-Johnson said his return is unlikely and they did something similar when they recast Don Cheadle as Rhodey.

Still, other fans have theorized that Peters is the demon Mephisto, who could appear to Wanda near the end of the show as an alternate universe Pietro who convinces her to break open the multiverse. (Olsen also stars in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so this theory isn't that far-fetched.) Or his casting is simply a rumor! Given the secrecy already shrouding WandaVision, we likely won't know until or unless he shows up.