Everything Cancelled & Postponed During The Period Of National Mourning

On Thursday, Sept. 8, Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II, died at the age of 96. Following the announcement, the United Kingdom entered a period of national mourning. During this time, flags will fly at half mast on official buildings, and the Queen’s body will lie in state in Scotland and then in Westminster Hall until her funeral takes place at Westminster Abbey. This period of mourning will have wider effects on the nation, too, with cancellations and postponements expected in television, sport, public services, and beyond.

On Friday, Sept. 9, the government published new guidance for the public and businesses during the period of national mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. It states that there is “no obligation on organisations to suspend business” during this time. The guidance adds that some may “wish to consider closing or postponing events” on the day of Her Majesty’s funeral. However, “this is at the discretion” of individuals.

Although the five-page Cabinet Office document states “there is no expectation on the public or organisations to observe specific behaviours during the mourning period,” TV schedules, sports events, and some public services will likely face significant changes as the nation mourns its longest-reigning monarch.

Find out everything that has been cancelled or postponed in the wake of the Queen’s death, below.

Television

The period of national mourning has already significantly impacted the television schedule, with the BBC confirming that BBC One will air continued news coverage of the Queen’s death until 6.30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9 — while BBC Two will also make changes to its regular schedule.

It has also been reported that the return of highly-anticipated shows including Strictly Come Dancing, Great British Bake Off, and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK might be postponed.

On BBC One, Strictly 2022 is due to begin airing on Sept. 17 — two days before the expected date of Her Majesty's state funeral. On Channel 4, this year’s Bake Off is scheduled to get underway on Tuesday, Sept. 13, falling within the period of national mourning.

Meanwhile, the fourth season of Drag Race UK is currently scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 22, on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer, meaning it would begin just a few days after the Queen’s funeral service.

Sport

According to government guidance, there is “no obligation” to “cancel or postpone events and sporting fixtures” during national mourning. “As a mark of respect, and in keeping with the tone of National Mourning, organisers may wish to hold a period of silence and/or play the National Anthem at the start of events or sporting fixtures, and players may wish to wear black armbands,” the guidance adds.

On Sept. 9, it was announced that “this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed” as a “mark of respect.”

The Football Association also released a statement confirming that “English football has united to postpone all football fixtures” between Friday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 11.

Meanwhile, The English Football League has postponed two games on Sept. 9, and the Scottish Championship match between Cove Rangers and Dundee has also been postponed.

The British Horseracing Authority announced on Sept. 8 that racing at Southwell and Chelmsford was cancelled in light of the Queen’s passing.

England and South Africa’s scheduled match at The Oval on Friday, Sept. 9 was abandoned — as have all other planned matches in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. Play will resume at The Oval on Sept. 10, however, with a special tribute to Her Majesty.

Public Services

Government guidance states that “public services will continue as usual, although there maybe some changes to service availability.”

As per ITV, all rail and postal worker strikes scheduled for the week commencing Sept. 12 have been postponed.

General Secretary of the Rail, Maritime, and Transport (RMT) union, Mick Lynch, said in a statement: “RMT joins the whole nation in paying its respects to Queen Elizabeth ... The planned railway strike action on September 15 and 17 is suspended.”

The London Stock Exchange will continue trading as normal during the period of national mourning. However, it will close if a public or bank holiday is announced for England and Wales.