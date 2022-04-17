Here’s What You Need To Know About Operation London Bridge

On Feb. 20, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II had tested positive for Covid. Two days later, entertainment blog Hollywood Unlocked claimed in an “exclusive” story that Queen Elizabeth II had died. This was certainly not the case, and the blog’s founder Jason Lee eventually admitted to the fact, after facing criticism for his earlier comments that he stood “by his sources.”

That clarification didn’t stop the rumours from circulating on Twitter, and “Operation London Bridge” soon became a trending topic. While there are many theories as to what will happen when Her Majesty dies, for the most part, it’s not something we need to speculate about, as there’s a step-by-step plan in place. Find out everything you need to know about Operation London Bridge, below.

What’s the meaning behind Operation London Bridge?

Used to prevent the news of a royal family member’s death from leaking before an official announcement, the first use of a codeword for the death of a monarch was in 1952 for King George VI. His codename was Hyde Park Corner, which the palace used to tell government officials of his passing.

Since his death, codenames for other senior royals have been related to bridges. The Queen Mother was codenamed Operation Tay Bridge (shared with Princess Diana), Prince Philip was known as Operation Forth Bridge, and Prince Charles carries the codename Operation Menai Bridge.

Queen Elizabeth’s codename is London Bridge, and once news of her death is related from the palace to the appropriate parties, the phrase “London Bridge is down” will be used. Operation London Bridge has been in place since the 1960s, and has been regularly revised.

What happens when Queen Elizabeth dies?

The Queen’s private secretary will be the first person to hear of her death. They will then carry the duty of informing the Prime Minister, Cabinet Secretary, Privy Council Office, and senior civil servants through the use of the code phrase: “London Bridge is down.” The Commonwealth Heads of Government will then be informed by the Foreign and Commonwealth office.

If the Queen dies abroad, a jet aircraft from RAF’s No 32 Squadron will be sent off from London to bring her body back, according to the Daily Express. If she were to pass away outside of London, at Windsor or Sandringham, her coffin will be moved by car to Buckingham Palace.

If the Queen is residing in Balmoral, a series of rituals within different Scottish cathedrals will take place before her coffin is boarded on the British Royal Train from Waverley Station to London. In every scenario, the Queen will be brought back to the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace.

The monarch will remain there until her funeral, which will take place at Westminster Abbey. The coffin will arrive at 11 a.m. per SideNote, and a 23-mile procession from London’s Hyde Park Corner to Windsor Castle will follow before Queen Elizabeth is laid to rest with her father, King George VI, and her late husband, Prince Philip, at King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle.

When does Charles become king?

As soon as it is confirmed that Queen Elizabeth has passed away, Prince Charles will officially ascend to the throne as King Charles III, according to Politico. The day following her death, a meeting of the Accession Council will take place, followed by a proclamation that Charles has become king.

How will the government respond?

Flags will be lowered to half-mast in Whitehall, and parliaments in England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland will adjourn. The Prime Minister will then make a statement, and MPs will pay tribute to the late monarch in the House of Commons the day after the Queen’s death. All parliamentary business will be suspended for 10 days of mourning.

When will the public be notified?

Once key figures are notified, news wire services such as Press Association, Associated Press, and Reuters will inform the leading broadcasters. Radio presenters will also provide coverage and will be notified through an “obit light” system that flashes when a member of the royal family or other key figures in the world have died.

All UK radio stations have two playlists queued up in the event of the Queen’s death — known as Mood 1 (saddest music) and Mood 2 (sad music). In a blog published by HuffPost, Chris Price, a BBC radio producer, said: “If you ever hear ‘Haunted Dancehall (Nursery Remix)’ by Sabres of Paradise on daytime Radio 1, turn the TV on.”

What happens during the 10 days of mourning?

As Politico reports, the day the Queen dies will be marked as D-Day with the following nine days marked as D-Day+1, D-Day+2, etc. During this mourning period, MPs will not sit in parliament, and the BBC will alter its schedule to align with what’s happening, as will other British broadcasters.

On the day of the Queen’s funeral, the London Stock Exchange will cease business and UK banks will close. Because of this, the day will effectively be a bank holiday, although it will not be named as such.