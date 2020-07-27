Here’s Everything Fans Need To Know About The Kissing Booth 3

Within days of The Kissing Booth 2's Netflix premiere, fans learned that The Kissing Booth 3 is definitely happening and will hit the streaming platform in 2021. That's great news considering — spoiler alert — Kissing Booth 2 ended with Elle's fate up in the air in a pretty epic way. After struggling to decide whether to join Noah at Harvard or go with Lee to UC Berkley, Elle opted to lie instead, claiming that she had been waitlisted for both colleges, leaving both her and viewers with a lot of unanswered (and seriously important) questions.

"She's really good at getting herself into a pickle, that's for sure," King told Entertainment Tonight, regarding Elle's big cliffhanger. "Elle Evans is notorious for trying to make everybody happy, which in turn, the way she goes about it, makes everybody mad in the long run, including herself."

However, that isn't the only dilemma on Elle's plate these days. She's also stolen the heart of Marco, who seems just as determined as ever to win her affections despite the fact that she and Noah are still together. But how will this all factor into the storyline moving forward? Here's everything that's been revealed so far about The Kissing Booth 3.

Will Jacob Elordi Be Kissing Booth 3?

Though some fans may be worried about the actor's busy work schedule interfering with his continued involvement in the Kissing Booth franchise, never fear. Despite the prominent role he plays on the HBO hit series Euphoria, Elordi is definitely coming back to play Noah for the third film. In fact, he even popped up in the special sneak peek of the third installment, solidifying that he isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

Who Else Will Be Returning?

Along with Elordi, the film's core cast members King, Joel Courtney, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and Meganne Young confirmed during Netflix's #TKBFanFest live stream on Sunday, July 26, that they are reprising their roles for The Kissing Booth 3. So yes, get ready to have the gang all back together again. And, unfortunately for Elle-Noah shippers, this does mean that Elle will still be smack dab in the middle of her unresolved love triangle between Noah and Marco.

Will Kissing Booth 3 Be Delayed Due To Coronavirus?

Though most film and TV productions have been forced to shut down in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, fans won't have to worry about Kissing Booth 3 being delayed due to coronavirus. As it turns out, the third installment in the series was already filmed in secret.

When Will The Kissing Booth 3 Premiere?

So far, no exact date has been announced, but Netflix made pretty clear in their announcement that the third film is planned for a 2021 premiere.

Will Elle Choose Harvard Or UC Berkley?

That's one detail that will have to go unanswered for now, though, according to Deadline, the third movie will take place during the summer before Elle heads off to college and will center around her decision of where to go. Though considering that the clip shows her ignoring a call from the Harvard administrations office, that may not bode well for her future with Noah. Only time will tell.