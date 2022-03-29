Ezra Miller, star of the Fantastic Beasts franchise, was arrested on March 27 following an incident in Hawaii. The 29-year-old, who had travelled from Vermont to visit the island, was charged over “disorderly conduct and harassment” at a bar in the town of Hilo on the east side of the Big Island.

A statement posted by the Hawaii Police Department on Facebook claims that Miller had become “agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke.” They allegedly “began yelling obscenities,” grabbed the microphone from a woman singing, and “lunged” at a man playing darts. The actor was reportedly told by the bar owner to “calm down several times to no avail.”

The bar owner called the Hawaii Police Department about a “disorderly patron” and South Hilo patrol officers responded to the call. Miller was arrested and charged, with a total bail set to $500 (£381). The actor posted his bail, and was subsequently released.

Miller’s arrest comes ahead of the release of the new Fantastic Beasts film — The Secrets of Dumbledore — in which they portray Credence Barebone. The actor also plays the title role in the upcoming superhero film The Flash. The film is set to be released in 2023, after being pushed back due to the events of 2020.

Miller will star alongside Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, Kiersey Clemons, and Sasha Calle in the next instalment of DC’s Justice League franchise.

Bustle has contacted Ezra Miller’s rep for comment