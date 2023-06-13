Following a string of high-profile controversies and legal troubles in 2022, Ezra Miller made their first public appearance at the premiere of DC’s The Flash in Los Angeles. Miller attended the star-studded red carpet event on Monday, June 12 alongside the likes of Ben Affleck, Kiersey Clemons, and director Andy Muschietti, and speaking at the premiere, the actor addressed fans and high-profile industry figures, thanking them for their “grace and discernment and care in the context of my life. And in bringing this moment to fruition.”

As mentioned, the event marks Miller’s first public outing after multiple off-screen incidents over the past year, which include arrests, accusations of abuse, disorderly conduct and harassment, assault, and burglary. In light of this, many fans have voiced concerns over Miller’s role in the DC superhero flick and the film’s promotional tour. “Why are we seeing Ezra Miller in a public setting right now?” Asked one fan on Twitter following the actor’s red carpet-appearance.

Back in August 2022, Miller apologized for their “past behavior” in a statement that read: “Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment. I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior.” They added: “I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe, and productive stage in my life.”

In spite of the many allegations surrounding Miller and the subsequent fan backlash, The Flash director Muschietti has stood by the film’s lead star, revealing on The Discourse podcast in May 2023 that he has no plans to replace Miller in any future sequels.

“I don’t think there’s anyone that can play that character as well as they did,” Muschietti said. “The other depictions of the character are great, but this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it. And, as you said, the two Barrys — it feels like a character that was made for them.”

Meanwhile, Miller’s The Flash co-star Michael Shannon also spoke out in defense of the actor, telling Vanity Fair that he thought “Ezra was lovely.” He continued: “I always give people a lot of slack in this business, because there's a lot of people in this business that have issues ... Anytime somebody is out in the spotlight getting picked on, I feel for them. Even if it's warranted, it's still a horrible situation.”