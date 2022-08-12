There’s no doubt about it — things are definitely looking up for Ben Affleck. In the past few years, the actor has been busier than ever, having appeared in Deep Water, The Last Duel and Zack Snyder’s Justice League, winning Oscars for Argo in 2013, and, perhaps more importantly, brought us all joy by tying the knot with Jennifer Lopez thus resurrecting the iconic celebrity pairing of Bennifer.

And now, on the cusp of turning 50, his life finally seems to be in order — and so does his bank account. After acting, directing, and producing for decades, Affleck has, unsurprisingly, amassed a pretty substantial net worth throughout his career. After all, he has appeared in numerous successful blockbusters, including Argo, Gone Girl, The Town, Good Will Hunting, and Batman vs. Superman, to name a few. The actor also owns a production company and some seriously impressive pieces of property (and is reportedly purchasing a house soon with J.Lo). Despite his penchant for Dunkin’ Donuts, Affleck’s wealth is copious.

So, just how much is Ben Affleck really worth?

5 Ways Ben Affleck Makes His Millions

1. Acting

Affleck’s main claim to fame is his work as an actor. Ever since the ’90s, Affleck has been a household name thanks to his work in films like Chasing Amy, Good Will Hunting, Armageddon and Shakespeare in Love.

Apparently, Affleck’s first acting pay check was a mere $30 for his role as an extra in the 1989 film Field of Dreams. “We were extras in Field of Dreams, I bet there were probably 3,000 extras in a big crowd scene when Kevin Costner and James Earl Jones are at the baseball game,” his longtime friend and colleague, Matt Damon recalled.

In the early days on his career, Affleck wasn’t too picky about his roles — in fact, he found he couldn’t refuse most roles because of the Hollywood pay checks. “Starting off, you have these ideas about success,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “You know, my mother made $28,000 a year. So I would be like, ‘How could I justifiably say no to this?’ Just not understanding the value of turning things down.”

Ben Affleck has earned millions from his acting roles. HECTOR MATA/AFP/Getty Images

According to Hollywood.com, co-writing the script for Good Will Hunting with Matt Damon earned the pair $300,000 each. Despite the film winning two Oscars (for Best Original Screenplay and Best Actor in a Supporting Role for the late Robin Williams) within a year, Affleck was reportedly “broke.”

“After taxes, (it was) $125,000, and then we both bought cars for $50,000 — I bought a Jeep Cherokee — so we were down to $75,000.” Affleck told Playboy. “By the end of the year we were flat broke, so I had experience of running through 600,000 bucks. And then on Armageddon, I made $600,000.”

As Affleck’s career progressed, his salary per film increased. In 2003 alone, for instance, he reportedly earned $11.5 million for Daredevil and $12.5 million for Gigli.

By 2006, Affleck had decided to stop caring about how much money he made for his films — instead, he focused on acting in films he cared about. “I decided to just do movies that I believed in... The movie that seemed to turn it all around was Hollywoodland,” he told Rolling Stone. “That was the first one, I’m not doing anything else for money or to position myself... I did that movie and it didn’t make a lot of money, but I liked it.”

Even if Affleck wasn’t focusing on his box office appeal, he continued to receive more and more for each movie. Other high pay checks in Affleck’s career include Pearl Harbor ($10 million), Changing Lanes ($10 million), The Sum of All Fears ($10 million), Bounce ($12.5 million), Suicide Squad ($12.5 million), and Paycheck ($15 million).

In 2022, Affleck was also reportedly offered a mind boggling $30 million to reprise his role as Batman, which was make him one of the highest paid Hollywood actors ever.

2. Producing

Affleck doesn’t just make money by getting in front of the camera — he has also produced dozens of films and TV shows like The Last Duel, Justice League, and Argo (which won three Oscars, including Best Motion Picture of the Year), adding to his net worth.

In fact, Affleck, alongside frequent collaborator Matt Damon, owns a successful production company called Pearl Street Films, which the pair founded in 2012. In 2022, Deadline also reported that Affleck and Damon were planning to launch another production company. The two are currently working on an untitled drama film about Nike.

3. Directing

Ben Affleck’s directing career has also added to his net worth. MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images/MediaNews Group/Getty Images

In addition to acting and producing, Affleck often puts on the director’s cap on his film projects. Over the years, he has directed films like Gone Baby Gone, The Town, Argo and Live by Night. As of 2022, Affleck is attached to three more films as a director.

As Affleck once told AV Club, he first began directing after his 2003 film Gigli flopped in the box office. “But if the reaction to Gigli hadn’t happened, I probably wouldn’t have ultimately decided, ‘I don’t really have any other avenue but to direct movies,’ which has turned out to be the real love of my professional life,” he said.

4. Brand Collaborations

Over the years, Affleck has teamed up with several businesses. He has an ongoing partnership with WynnBet, the mobile gaming app by casino company Wynn Resorts.

Affleck has also appeared in ads for the men’s deodorant Lynx Click.

5. Real Estate

Like other high net worth celebrities, a significant portion of Affleck’s money is tied up in real estate.

In 2022, the actor reportedly purchased a $50 million mansion in Bel Air. According to Dirt, the 1930s home features 10 bedrooms, 17 bathrooms, four kitchens, a guesthouse, a huge pool, a movie theater, a wine cellar and a security suite for a live-in bodyguard.

In 2018, Affleck also purchased a Pacific Palisades home for a cool $19,250,000. Now, he’s selling it for $29.995 million, Wall Street Journal reports, which could be another pay day Affleck.

What is Ben Affleck’s Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ben Affleck has a net worth of $150 million as of 2022. In 2020, the actor even made Forbes’s Celebrity 100 list after earning $55 million that year alone. His wife, Jennifer Lopez, has a net worth of $400 million, which is a solid combined net worth for the newlyweds.