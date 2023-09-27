Faith From The Golden Bachelor Might Be An IRL Carrie Bradshaw

Since The Golden Bachelor revealed its lead, Gerry Turner, this summer, fans have looked forward to watching the 72-year-old widower’s journey for love on national television. They have also eagerly anticipated the lineup of women vying for Gerry’s heart.

The women range from 60 to 75 years old, bringing decades of personal and professional experience. “When you’ve lived a long, full, happy, productive life, almost by accident, you gain some wisdom and knowledge,” Gerry told Variety. “I think the age factor, whether it’s for me or for the women, is a really strong advantage in ways that I don’t think everyone sees quite yet.”

One contestant with a particularly eclectic resume is 60-year-old Faith Martin from Benton City, Washington. Per her Golden Bachelor bio, Faith is “a fun thrill-seeker, and she’s looking for someone to join her in checking off many items on her bucket list — including getting a tattoo and diving with sharks.

Her flair for adventure will be on clear display in the premiere; she opts to ride to Bachelor Mansion on her motorcycle instead of the traditional limo arrival. “It’s a good time for us to realize in these golden years that we have a lot of life to live,” she said in a cast introduction video.

So, are Gerry and Faith a lasting love match? Time will tell! But for now, learn more about Faith, her work, and her family.

Faith’s Job

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Faith is a high school teacher, but that’s only one of her many jobs and passion projects. Faith’s website displays her other creative pursuits, too, including music. She’s performed in bands, as part of an acoustic duo, and, most recently, has her solo act. Faith describes her music as “heartfelt, soulful, and authentic,” making it a fitting soundtrack to her reality TV journey.

Faith also works as a radio host. From 2019 to 2020, she hosted a podcast called The Dating Chronicles of a 50-Something Female, where she discussed the “fun and frustrations of trying to find a meaningful connection.” (Carrie Bradshaw who?!) She explored everything from love vs. lust to sexual intimacy in dating — and once recorded a mini-episode from a first date at a restaurant. So she’s no stranger to dating in fun, unconventional ways à la The Golden Bachelor.

Faith’s Family & Instagram

Faith has two sons and four grandchildren, who feature in several snaps on her Instagram. Faith also documents her love of music and horseriding on social media. She even rides her horse, Liberty, to the grocery store and to pick up coffee.

In her Golden Bachelor bio, Faith said she hopes to find her “perfect adventure partner” in Gerry — and clearly, she walks the talk.