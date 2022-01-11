The Bachelor franchise has been airing nonstop content for nearly a year, and they’re looking to squeeze one more title into their roster: the senior version of The Bachelor they’ve been teasing since early 2020.

Audiences were first introduced to the idea of a senior Bachelor after several casting commercials asking for seniors over the age of 65 aired during Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor. However, it wasn’t until two years later, during the premiere of Clayton’s Echard’s season on Jan. 3 ,that fans got their first taste of the spinoff. During the contestant entrances, 63-year-old retiree Holly emerged from her limo and approached an amused Clayton. “I’m Holly, I’m a mother of two, and I want to have grandchildren, and I’m so excited to be here,” she said. “But I’m here for the other Bachelor, you know, the older, senior, Bachelor, so I feel like I’m in the wrong place.”

She ultimately played the whole thing off as a joke before introducing contestant Rachel Recchia, but it seems clear that the senior spinoff is approaching if ABC is beginning to plant the seeds. Here’s everything we know so far.

What Is The Senior Bachelor About?

ABC executive Rob Mills first spoke about the show in a July 2020 interview with Variety. “Some of the casting interviews we got, they were just so touching,” he said. “It’s such a different way of doing The Bachelor because these people are just at a totally different place in their lives.”

It’s still unclear if the series will function more like Bachelor in Paradise — with multiple men and women meeting and dating — or the franchise’s more traditional titles, with one senior man dating multiple senior women and vice versa. But Mills noted that there will obviously be some key differences. Hometowns, for example, will consist of meeting the contestants’ children and other extended family instead of parents. “There is an interesting thing about people who have hit the other end of the spectrum, who’ve lived their lives, they’ve raised their kids, some have been widowed or divorced and maybe some have never been in love. We thought that would be an interesting dynamic through the Bachelor prism,” Mills said.

The Senior Bachelor Cast

According to the ABC casting site, the network is still combing the country for contestants. “Are you entering your golden years and looking for romance? The producers of The Bachelor are looking for active and outgoing single men and women ... for a new exciting dating show!” the site reads. If you know anyone who you think may be a good fit, you can submit their application here.

The Senior Bachelor Premiere Date

Mills told Variety that the show was originally set to premiere in fall 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic obviously pushed back their schedule in addition to jeopardizing the safety of the older contestants. Still, he said he has “no doubt” the show will happen someday.

When Mills spoke to Variety again in early 2021, he said that they’d planned to begin shooting the senior Bachelor between cycles of Paradise, which typically films in early summer, and The Bachelor, which is taped in the fall. That didn’t happen in 2021, as Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette, and Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor were filmed back-to-back in the latter half of the year. But if things stay on track, they could film the show this year for a premiere date in late 2022 or after The Bachelor in 2023.

“Part of the problem was that during the whole year of the pandemic, obviously the most at-risk group was older citizens,” Mills said. “Now, the fact that we’ve found a way to shoot in a bubble, if we have to do it in a bubble, we would be able to figure that out. We love this idea and the fact that people have really responded to it, we want to try to make that happen.”