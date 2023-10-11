The chilly weeks leading up to Halloween are widely known as spooky season — but if you’re a fan of Netflix horror, you may know it better as Mike Flanagan season. Since 2018, the prolific creator has developed several of the streamer’s buzziest horror titles: The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, and The Midnight Club.

On Oct. 12, another limited series enters the chat: The Fall of the House of Usher. You might recognize the name from the Edgar Allan Poe 1839 short story read in many an English class. But Flanagan’s adaptation delivers a “fresh, freaky twist,” Netflix writes, adding that other Poe stories are referenced throughout the series.

And there’s a good reason for that. As Flanagan shared on The Boo Crew podcast in 2021: “The entire catalog of Poe is wide open. It’s all public domain,” he said, explaining that the show got to “cherry-pick” elements from the author’s works to create a “blood-soaked and wild” story.

Here’s a breezy rundown of the gothic tales The Fall of the House of Usher is based on, below.

The Fall Of The House Of Usher Book Summary & Ending, Explained

Eike Schroter/Netflix

The Fall of the House of Usher — which is technically a short story, not a novel — follows an unnamed narrator as he travels to visit his childhood friend, Roderick Usher, who’s suffering from a mysterious illness. (It’s vague, even by 19th-century standards, but Roderick says it’s a “family sickness,” that makes him very sensitive to his surroundings.)

Upon arriving at Roderick’s home, the titular House of Usher, the narrator feels afraid of the building’s decay. The disrepair reflects the dismal situation inside, too: Roderick reveals that his twin sister, Madeline, is also very sick and doesn’t have much time left.

Shortly after the narrator’s arrival, Madeline does die, and Roderick opts to keep her body in one of the home’s creepy vaults, worried that her unusual sickness would attract questions.

But in the week after they bury Madeline, Roderick’s own sickness worsens. The narrator finds himself growing exceedingly nervous, too. One stormy, sleepless night, the narrator tries to calm Roderick by reading him a book — but they’re interrupted by the house’s mysterious sounds.

It’s Madeline! She wasn’t dead, it seems. She manages to claw her way out of her tomb and rushes over to her brother, who dies in fright. Madeline dies, too (for real this time).

Culture Club/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Understandably, this is all too much for the narrator. He runs away from the house and turns to see it crack into two and sink into the lake. And that’s it!

Other Poe Influences In The Fall Of The House Of Usher

Flanagan had plenty of room to expand Poe’s original story for a Netflix series — for starters, in his modern version, the Usher family includes more than two living members. But he also tapped into other pieces of Poe’s oeuvre to construct a compelling, eight-episode narrative.

The trailer introduced a raven motif and the line, “nevermore,” that both nods to Poe’s 1845 poem, “The Raven.” Plus, Carla Gugino plays a shape-shifter named Verna, whose name is an anagram of the iconic bird.

Roderick’s one true love, Annabel Lee, is another piece of Poe lore in The Fall of the House of Usher. “Annabel Lee” was actually the title of Poe’s final poem, which laments the death of a young partner.