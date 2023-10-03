At the very end of October, Halloween offers up all of those frightful vibes so many look forward to. For nail art devotees, the spookiest month of the year marks the short period in time when it’s socially acceptable to rock nails that are adorned with gory blood, intricate spiderwebs, and more.

When it comes to Halloween 2023, the nails are taking a dark turn (especially when compared to the must-have looks of years past).

The buzziest manicures right now feature colors like deep scarlet, chocolate brown chrome, and midnight navy. For Oct. 31, expect to see these popular hues combined with the current obsession with ultra-detailed tips, 3D textures, and a whole lot of sparkle.

In need of some Halloween nail ideas ahead of your next salon visit? Whether you’re looking for a simple design that looks fab on short nails, a trendy look to go with a specific costume (purple aura nails would look fierce with a witch-inspired ‘fit), or a maximalist manicure that can stand alone, here are the 25 best Halloween nail design ideas for 2023.

Prepare for blood drips, spiderwebs, skeletons, and beyond.

Blood-Red French Tips @samrosenails For those who typically opt for classic French nails, trade in the stark white hue for a vibrant red shade (blood drips optional, but highly encouraged).

Cats & Ghosts @nailedbyyans Can’t choose between chic ghosts and cute black cats? ICYMI, black and white nail art is on the rise for the fall 2023 season and this cheeky spin on the trend is subtle enough to match with all of your October ‘fits.

Purple Aura Nails @addiisnails Planning on dressing up as a witch for Halloween 2023? These purple-hued aura nails are giving major Hocus Pocus vibes.

Gothic Details @chon.nails For vampire costumes and beyond, this gothic set painted on sharp stiletto-shaped claws is sure to tap your inner dark side.

Black & White Bone Nail Art @primping_aint_easy For a neutral set that will still draw all eyes to your nails, adorn some basic black nail polish with a pattern of skeletal bones.

Spooky Chocolate Nails @alexiaxnails For an on-trend chocolate-hued mani, try painting some Halloween motifs in shades of brown.

Eye See Red @nailedbyyans Elevate some crystal clear nails with bloody splatters and unnerving eyes.

Spiderwebbed French Nails @curedspaces In lieu of a traditional French design, create webs in chromatic hues on every single tip.

Abstract Pumpkin-Spiced Swirls @southtxnails For a festive mani that nods to the cult-fave latte of choice for the month of October, opt for some pumpkin-inspired lacquer hues topped with abstract swirls.

Black Bedazzled French Tips @ibedoingnails These maximalist nails say it’s Halloween season, without saying it’s Halloween season...

Bloody Stiletto Nails @a4ngelnails Starting with a “your nails but better” neutral shade of polish, create realistic blood stains with a deep red shade.

Black, White, & Red All Over @nailedbyyans With one hand painted in red hues and the other without color, try a statement manicure with aura designs, plaid details, bats, spiderwebs, and more.

Black & Red Aura Nails @chon.nails With an ultra-long stiletto shape that is inspired by vampire teeth, these black and red aura nails are sultry and oh so daring.

Itty-Bitty Halloween Nail Art @samrosenails For those who much prefer a low-key mani moment, decorate some neutral nails with itty bitty details.

Barbiecore Bone Nails @groovynailsbybea For fans of hot pink nails (who still want to tap those spooky vibes), opt for some skeleton artwork on each tip.

Chrome-Colored Webs @nailqueennadia Silver webs and black cats just go together, IMO.

3D Gore @chon.nails Eye-catching and odd, these blood red 3D tips are textured to mimic the look of gory horror flick scenes.

Caution Tape Tips @brushedbyb_ Decorate your nails with blood prints, caution tape, and silver chains for a crime scene set that is sure to start a few conversations.

Crescent Moon Frenchies @yuriosuka123 Akin to a crescent moon with a shining bright star next to it, these understated (yet still unique) nails are sure to match every ‘fit and costume this spooky SZN.

Friday The 13th Nail Art @ibedoingnails For the horror movie buffs who have a special place in their heart for Jason Voorhees of Friday the 13th, these slasher-themed nails are a fitting nod.

Classic Halloween Hues @alexiaxnails Chrome details? Check, Spiderwebs? Check. Green, purple, and orange polish colors? Check.

Things That Go Bump In The Night @gemmedbyjay For a spook-themed mani that doesn’t shy away from artful details, try a “patchwork manicure” that features unique designs on every single nail.