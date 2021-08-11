Between Too Hot To Handle, whatever is going on with Sexy Beasts, and now HBO Max’s FBoy Island, dating shows are having quite a moment. Hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, FBoy Island features three single women looking for love on an island with 24 suitors. Except those 24 singles are there for very different reasons: there are 12 “Nice Guys” who want an actual relationship, and 12 f*ckboys hoping to win the final cash prize and dip.

Created by former Bachelor producer Elan Gale alongside Love Is Blind showrunner Sam Dean, Fboy Island is meant to reflect real world dating, where you’re guaranteed to meet some not-so-great guys. “I thought, in real life, when you go out with people ... [they] want you to think they’re interested and emotionally invested. Sometimes it’s absolutely true and sometimes it isn’t,” Gale explained to The Hollywood Reporter. “So what if we say, ‘Here’s a bunch of people; some are really great, some are not.’ There’s an honesty to that ... but the idea is that this is more similar to real life, where dating is more of a sleuthing for the first few weeks.”

Though HBO Max had yet to renew FBoy Island for Season 2, Gale told THR that they definitely have plans for more seasons. “In my mind, this is, oh, nothing big, maybe just 20 or 30 more years,” Gale joked. Dean added that he would love for FBoy Island to be a franchise. “It is totally the most modern expression of a dating show that we have for that age group at the moment and I would love it to branch out,” he said. “Would the audience like to see more women and would people be interested in seeing an FGirl Island? This show is a great conversation-starter.”

Here’s everything else we know so far about a potential FBoy Island Season 2.

The FBoy Island Season 2 Premiere Date

Gale told THR that the Delta variant seems “particularly difficult and terrifying,” so it’s unclear if and when a new season of FBoy Island would be filmed. He added that they had a lot of limitations during filming due to the pandemic. Still, safety permitting, he wants to spend more time in production in the future so “we can explore the depths of the relationships further” and “have more dates so that the contestants can get to know each other even better.”

As HBO Max shows already take about a year or more to produce, the earliest it sounds like a Season 2 could debut is fall/winter 2022.

The FBoy Island Season 2 Cast

In Season 1, Nakia Renee, CJ Franco and Sarah Emig navigated the dating pool together in the hope of finding a lasting connection. While there have been no Season 2 casting announcements, Gale teased that future seasons could be even more diverse than the first. When asked about making a second season with bisexual cast members, Gale told Refinery 29 that “there is absolutely no reason why we shouldn't do that … There should be no rules moving forward with Fboy Island.”

FBoy Island Reviews

Like most streaming sites, HBO Max does not typically release its viewership numbers. But Gale told Salon that he’s hoping the show’s level of self-awareness around what makes a nice guy versus an fboy will win over viewers who might have been otherwise put off by the title. “There's no such thing in my mind of a 100% fboy or 100% nice guy," Gale said, adding they “talked a lot about the verbage” of the loaded terms. "A lot of these guys fall into a lot of gray area in between. Being a nice guy doesn't mean you're going to do everything right; being an fboy doesn't mean you're going to do everything wrong. We use these titles, but what we really get to see is there's every kind from 0 to 100 on the fboy to nice guy spectrum."

So far, reviews have been mixed. The show currently holds a 38% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes, and an 80% audience score. “FBoy Island is not trying to be anything more than a sudsy summer distraction. And by that metric, it's a masterpiece,” Judy Berman wrote for Time. On the other end of the spectrum, Caroline Framke wrote for Variety, “It didn't take long for FBoy Island to make me feel like my brain was leaking out my ears, drip by stupefied drip.”

