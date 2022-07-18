Shortly after the dramatic final ending of Peaky Blinders, the show’s creator Steven Knight is eyeing his next project. As well as creating and writing the drama, which follows a criminal gang in Birmingham, Knight helped to dream up the much-loved format for long-running gameshow Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? and wrote the script for last year’s Princess Diana biopic Spencer. Next on the agenda is biographical project, based on the life of motor racing driver and Ferrari founder Enzo Ferrari.

“I am thrilled to be telling such an evocative story about this legendary man and his iconic brand,” Knight said of the new series in a statement. “Enzo Ferrari’s utterly extraordinary life was defined by his dramatic personal and professional journey, and Ferrari is a celebration of an incredibly complex and fascinating human being.”

Set to air on Apple TV+ at some point in the future, here’s everything we know about Ferrari – not to be confused with the upcoming Adam Driver-starring movie of the same name.

Ferrari Plot

“Five years. Five drivers. Five deaths. One trial. In the name of passion, in the pursuit of pure speed. At the center of it all a titanic man, complex and multifaceted, who dedicated his genius to the mission of building the fastest racing car in history. Enzo Ferrari: his name became a boast, an aspiration, and ultimately legend. But there was a trail of tragedy and torment along the way,” reads a synopsis from Apple, hinting that Ferrari will focus on the immense loss that took place in the Italian entrepreneur’s life. When he was just eighteen, his father and brother both died suddenly. In the same year, Enzo tragically lost his first-born son. Between 1955 and 1971, eight Ferrari drivers were killed driving Enzo’s own racing cars.

It’s the first half of this timeframe (between 1956 and 1961 to be exact) that Ferrari will focus on. Following a “betrayal” by his star driver Juan Manuel Fangio, who defected to rival team Maserati, “Enzo Ferrari rebuilds his racing team from scratch, selecting five promising rising stars of motor racing to fight for victory,” the synopsis says. The show is based on the biography Ferrari Rex by Luca Dal Monte.

Ferrari Cast

The cast is currently under wraps, but we do know a little about the creative team behind the series, which is heavy on Italian talent. Along with writer Stephen Knight, Italian screenwriter and director Stefano Sollima will direct. Oscar-winning director Paolo Sorrentino (La Grande Bellezza) is also on board as an executive producer, alongside Lorenzo Mieli, Nicola Guiliano, Giulio Marantonio and Lorenzo De Maio.

Ferrari Release Date

There’s no concrete release date for Ferrari just yet. Given that it filmed in Italy during Spring 2022, we could be in for a wait yet – and it’s not yet clear when this project will start shooting.