Florence Pugh has shared details of an awkward mishap on the set of Oppenheimer.

Pugh plays psychiatrist Jean Tatlock in Christopher Nolan’s historical drama, a lover of J Robert Oppenheimer, who is portrayed by Cillian Murphy.

As per People, Pugh recalled filming the Oscar-nominated film during a recent Q&A for Universal, revealing that she and co-star Murhpy experienced an unfortunate technical issue while shooting a particularly intimate scene.

Florence Pugh and Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer. Universal / 'Oppenheimer'

“We Were Both Naked”

Pugh explained during the Q&A that a camera malfunctioned in the middle of filming a sex scene with Murphy. “No one knows this, but it did. Our camera broke when we were both naked and it was not ideal timing,” she shared.

“Cillian and I are in this room together, and it’s a closed set, so we’re both holding our bodies,” she continued, adding that a camera surgeon eventually came to their rescue. “I’m like, ‘Well, this is my moment to learn.’ ’So, tell me, what’s wrong with this camera?’”

Florence Pugh and Cillian Murphy. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Universal

Oppenheimer Sex Scenes

Murphy previously spoke of Oppenheimer’s sex scenes during a 2023 interview with GQ, describing them as “vital in this movie.”

“I think the relationship that he has with Jean Tatlock is one of the most crucial emotional parts of the film,” he continued. “I think if they're key to the story then they're worthwhile.”

While he viewed them as a necessity, Murphy added that “no one likes doing” sex scenes. “They're the most awkward possible part of our job. But sometimes you have to get on with it,” he added.

Florence Pugh in Oppenheimer. Universal / 'Oppenheimer'

Pugh’s Censored Nude Scene

Meanwhile, Pugh’s nude scene with Murphy was censored in some Asian and Middle Eastern countries with the inclusion of a CGI black dress.

Oppenheimer’s VFX supervisor, Andrew Jackson, revealed to Metro in Nov. 2023 that he wasn’t aware of the added CGI until after the film’s release.

“I did think it was quite bizarre that in the film where there were no CG components, that that was the one,” Jackson told the outlet.