Valentino just debuted its Spring 2024 Haute Couture Collection in Paris on Jan. 24. As is typical for the Italian label, the show drew quite the guest list, including Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, and front row fixture Florence Pugh.

In the last two years, the Oppenheimer star hasn’t missed a single Valentino show. Season after season, style savants eagerly await what risqué look Pugh will turn up in. Thus far, she’s rocked sparkly co-ord sets, controversial, nipple-bearing gowns, and bows as bras, among others.

This couture season, Pugh once again delivered in not one, but two stylish ’fits.

An Expertly Tailored Gown

Pugh attended the buzzy Valentino show wearing what was surprisingly subdued, but undeniably posh.

Her floor-length gown — with its asymmetrical neckline and noir color — skewed more timeless than experimental. Save for a gilded chain strap and a flowing train, her look was minimal to the highest degree.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A Lace & Tulle Confection

To attend the label’s after-party, Pugh changed into a lacy black number that featured layers of inky black tulle. The design harkened back to her typical Valentino ethos, which caters to the flowy, voluminous, and utterly see-through.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Keeping the focus on her dress, Pugh accessorized with simply jewelry, including hoop earrings and a fistful of gold rings. She also clutched a yet-to-be-released Valentino top-handle bag.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While Pugh is no stranger to flaunting her thong under diaphanous ensembles, she chose a less revealing style this time around. Beneath the gown, she wore black briefs with a lace trim that mimicked the dress’ bodice.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Even in the same designer, Pugh has enviable range.