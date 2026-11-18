Florence Pugh is seated for Robert Pattinson’s James Bond. After the Twilight heartthrob was announced as the seventh James Bond earlier this week, his Dune: Part Three costar Pugh shared her thoughts on the casting choice while on the red carpet for Elle’s Women in Hollywood celebration, where she was honored.

“I’m so happy because he’s been the number one vote in my household for like quite a long time,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “He’s so unbelievably talented. He makes moves that you’re just not guessing, and it’s just so wonderful to see a career just float and be this unbelievably versatile thing. I’m so excited that he got that role. So good, and with Denis.”

Denis Villeneuve, who directed both Pattinson and Pugh in Dune: Part Three, has been attached as the director for the upcoming 007 film. He also attended the Women in Hollywood celebration in support of Pugh, who congratulated him on the James Bond announcement during her speech.

She even joked about throwing her hat in the ring for the iconic British spy universe. “My existence in this job is down to thousands of people,” she said. “I sent Denis a message this morning, and I said, ‘Congratulations on finding your Bond. Nice catch. Any villains with the size of a five-foot-four female?’”

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Pugh isn’t the only one vying for the spot. Brad Pitt also reacted to Pattinson’s casting announcement at the premiere of his film The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth. “I love what he’s been doing. I love his choices. I think he’s the real deal. That’s good. A good call, I like it,” Pitt said, before pitching himself as the next possible Bond villain. “I’d like to do that. My man Javier [Bardem] did it so well. It’s tall shoes, but I’d take that on.”

Meanwhile, fans have already begun fan-casting who they think should face off against Pattinson. Kristen Stewart, Daniel Kaluuya, Riz Ahmed, and Tilda Swinton are some of the names thrown around online, though nothing has been confirmed yet.