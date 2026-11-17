Mckenna Grace is currently on the press tour for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, but fans already have an idea of what her next project should be.

Universal Studios has confirmed that they’re developing a Britney Spears biopic based on her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me. Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, Wicked) has been attached as director, and Liz Meriwether (New Girl, The Dropout) will be writing the script.

Since then, fans have been campaigning for Grace to take on the role of Britney Spears. In online fancasts, there has been a swelling hype for the star, who is currently starring in the upcoming Hunger Games film, to take on the role of the iconic singer.

But now we know if Grace is also down to take on the mantle. When asked if she would be interested in the role on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, she already had an answer.

“Of course I am,” Grace said. “I started acting when I was five, and I moved out to LA. We lived, you know, like two hours outside of LA. I had like a movie, and then I had all of Britney’s My Prerogative Greatest Hits, all of her music videos. So, for five years, that was the only CD I had whenever I’d drive two hours in and out of LA.”

Britney Spears in 1999. Barry King/WireImage/Getty Images

She also added, “I’m a big fan,” as her Hunger Games costar Joseph Zada jumped in to say: “She’d be fantastic.”

Grace responded, “That’d be a dream, but only if she was OK with it, you know?”

As of September, Chu said he’s “not even thinking about casting” until the story has been finalized. “I get emails every day, hundreds of emails from people all around the world. Thank you for sending all your auditions,” he told Variety.

Fans have also suggested Addison Rae, Sydney Sweeney, and many others for the role.