This is the skin of a secret agent, Bella. After much speculation, we officially have identity confirmed: Robert Pattinson is our new James Bond. The London-born star will be the seventh actor to take on the iconic role, after Daniel Craig held the title for 15 years. The casting was announced on Monday via the official James Bond accounts, with a 26-second clip of Pattinson as Bond appearing in the dark.

“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime,” Pattinson, 40, said in an official statement. “To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”

There is so much hype leading up to this film. After Craig’s retirement in 2019, there was a five-year search for someone to fill his shoes, and debate has ramped up online about who could be the next Bond. Many wondered if this would be the era we finally got the first woman Bond, or the first non-white Bond. Craig’s Bond was widely considered one of the best Bond performances in the franchise’s 60-year history, so international fans have been waiting with bated breath to see who will take on the mantle of the iconic British spy.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve and scripted by Steven Knight, this will be the 26th film of the 007 franchise. While this is Pattinson’s first foray into the Bond universe, this isn’t his first time working with Villeneuve — the pair recently collaborated on Dune 3, out Dec. 18.

This announcement of the next Bond comes over a year after Villeneuve announced his own involvement in the upcoming project. Nicholas Hoult, Jack Lowden, Josh O’Connor and Callum Turner also auditioned for the role, and many online were gunning for their internet boyfriends: Jacob Elordi, Idris Elba, Theo James, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Regé-Jean Page, Tom Holland. The auditions involved stunts, dialogue, and camera presence, according to The New York Times.