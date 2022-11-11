Florence Pugh & Zach Braff’s Instagram Reunion Is Beyond Sweet

Though Scrubs alum Zach Braff, 47, and Don’t Worry Darling actor Florence Pugh, 26, “quietly ended their relationship” earlier this year, it looks like the two exes have stayed on good terms. On the evening of Nov. 10, Braff invited his Instagram followers to take part in a charity auction, offering a 30-minute Zoom call with two Scrubs legends to raise money for the army veterans charity Homes For Our Troops. As well as getting the chance to grill the J.D actor on some of his best philosophical quips from the long-running sitcom (“So, he has a cute butt. Everyone has a cute butt.”) the lucky auction winner will also get a direct line to Braff’s co-star and real-life BFF, Donald Faison.

If you think the chance to chat to J.D and Turk sounds like an epic prize, you’re not alone — Florence Pugh also agrees. “I’m deffo bidding on this,” she commented. In response to Pugh, Braff joked: “I’m certain you could get this for free, but it is a very good cause for veterans.” Friendly exes? We love to see it.

The former couple reportedly started dating in 2019, but according to Pugh, they parted ways earlier in 2022. “We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together. So we've done that... I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it.”

Pugh has also previously spoken about “being cyberbullied” over her and Braff’s 21-year age gap, telling The Sunday Times that “it’s so weird to me to go on to someone’s page and sh*t on it.” Opening up in a candid Instagram video shared in 2020, she told her followers: “I’m 24 years old. I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love.”