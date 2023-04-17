Following a six-year hiatus, Grammy winner Frank Ocean returned to the stage for a headline performance at Coachella 2023. During what Rolling Stone described as an “enigmatic” set on Saturday, April 15, Ocean wowed the crowd with a string of fan favorites, including “Novacane,” “Crack Rock,” “White Ferrari,” and an acoustic version of “Self-Control.”

Meanwhile, the singer-songwriter also addressed fan rumors that a new record is on the way, confirming “there’s not a new album,” and opened up about the passing of his brother, Ryan Breaux, who lost his life in a car accident in 2020. “My brother and I came to this festival a lot ... I know he would be so excited to be here with all of us. I want to say thank you for the support and the years and the love all this time. Now I’ll get back to the songs,” Ocean said in an emotional speech.

However, prior to his Coachella set, fans of the rapper were disappointed to learn that the show would not be live-streamed on YouTube, sparking a huge reaction online. Although many fans still managed to catch a glimpse of the set through TikTok and Instagram live streams, those who missed out on the show took to social media to vent their frustration.

“Frank Ocean’s set not being live streamed has been the worst thing to happen all year,” one disappointed fan wrote on Twitter, while another asked: “Why is YouTube not live streaming the most anticipated artist at this music festival?”

Those at Coachella also voiced their disappointment at the singer’s late arrival on stage and the lack of Frank Ocean merchandise available at the festival. “Frank Ocean not streaming and being extremely late is the most Frank Ocean thing he could do,” another fan joked.

Ocean has yet to publically comment on the backlash surrounding his Coachella performance. YouTube also has yet to give an explanation for the livestream cancelation.