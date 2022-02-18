Yellowjackets Fans Will Love Daisy Edgar-Jones’ New Thriller

Daisy Edgar-Jones portrays a young woman who’s unlucky in love in upcoming comedy thriller Fresh. Starring alongside Gossip Girl alum Sebastian Stan, the Normal People actress takes centre stage as Noa in this modern dating horror story. It soon becomes clear that her new love interest Steve (Stan) has a rather unusual appetite. That’s right, we’re talking Hannibal Lecter-inspired meals. Ahead of the film’s official release, Fresh premiered at the Sundance Festival last month, shocking audiences in the process. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming watch.When Will Fresh Be Released And Is There A Trailer?

Fresh plot and major themes

Directed by Mimi Cave and written by Lauryn Kahn, the thriller takes us through the early stages of Noa and Steve’s courtship. He seems like a pretty sound guy — good-looking, friendly, and has a great job as a surgeon, but as the trailer teases, Steve has some alarming tastes when it comes to dating. The seemingly romantic dates quickly turn sour as Stan’s true intentions come into question.

Fresh cast

In addition to Edgar-Jones and Stan, the thriller stars a whole host of familiar faces. The Walk’s Charlotte Le Bon, Jane the Virgin’s Brett Dier, and The Hunger Games’ Dayo Okeniyi all make an appearance.

Fresh Release Date and Trailer

Fresh will arrive on Disney + in the UK on March, 4. The trailer introduces us to Edgar-Jones as frustrated dater Noa, who is particularly disheartened after a failed date with a sloppy guy. However, she’s soon charmed by Steve (Stan), a man she meets by chance in the vegetable aisle at the supermarket. Events soon get dicey, as Steve’s interests are revealed.